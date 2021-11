Unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die with coronavirus than those who have had the jab, new data from the Office of National Statistics suggests. Statisticians analysed deaths involving coronavirus in England between 2 January and 24 September this year, adjusting their findings to accommodate for age.Age-standardised mortality rates allow researchers to take into account the differences in age and population size to allow them to fairly compare different vaccination groups. They found that mortality rates were consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations, compared with those who had received none or one vaccination. The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO