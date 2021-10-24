30+ Deep Memes From Internet Philosophers

Facebook has changed its name to Meta, and not surprisingly, social media is reacting. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement about Meta with a presentation set up that's quickly being converted into some pretty killer memes. Zuckerberg's whiteboard presentation of the new "Meta" logo has been remixed into iconic logos of Robocop's heartless corporation OCP, Terminator's Skynet, and other movie references. Then there's a whole swath of sports-related memes about former NBA star Ron Artest's infamous "Meta" name change. If that wasn't enough, Zuckerberg's biopic The Social Netwrok is being mined for .gifs that slam-dunk on Meta, and even the logo is getting savagely ripped.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO