Tracie Swanson doesn’t seem to like talking about herself much. When she’s the topic of discussion she looks nervous and becomes a woman of few words. But ask her a question about Our Place, the food bank she runs in West Central Spokane, and she lights up while explaining how the nonprofit has adapted to helping tens of thousands more people during the pandemic. And she has plenty to say when praising her volunteers and the services offered.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO