“Jirisan” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + “Young Lady And Gentleman” Breaks 30 Percent For New All-Time High

Seems like the positives are outweighing the negatives with newly premiered tvN weekend drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri), The second episode broke 10% ratings to net 10.663%, the second fastest to break 10% for any cable drama and the highest second episode ratings for any cable drama. Previously it was Encounter (Boyfriend) while Goblin, Mr. Sunshine and The World of the Married all crossed 10% in episode 3. So it appears that the mixed reviews in episode 1, with the negative comments primarily directed towards PD Lee Eun Bok’s hyper directing, poor editing, and weird use of songs and background music, did not lose any viewers for the next episode. The reviews for episode 2 predominately are about how it’s much better than episode 1 and many of the critique points are better presented plus screenwriter Kim Eun Hee‘s script is really shining through. So there you have it, the pairing of JJHX2 is a success and tvN looks to have a strong finish into year end.
