CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

“Jirisan” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + “Young Lady And Gentleman” Breaks 30 Percent For New All-Time High

By E. Cha
Soompi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter premiering to the highest viewership ratings of any weekend drama in tvN history the night before, Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon‘s new series broke into the double digits for its...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

tvN Has Another Hit on its Hands as Sat-Sun Outdoor Action Drama Jirisan Breaks 10% Ratings in Second Episode

Seems like the positives are outweighing the negatives with newly premiered tvN weekend drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri), The second episode broke 10% ratings to net 10.663%, the second fastest to break 10% for any cable drama and the highest second episode ratings for any cable drama. Previously it was Encounter (Boyfriend) while Goblin, Mr. Sunshine and The World of the Married all crossed 10% in episode 3. So it appears that the mixed reviews in episode 1, with the negative comments primarily directed towards PD Lee Eun Bok’s hyper directing, poor editing, and weird use of songs and background music, did not lose any viewers for the next episode. The reviews for episode 2 predominately are about how it’s much better than episode 1 and many of the critique points are better presented plus screenwriter Kim Eun Hee‘s script is really shining through. So there you have it, the pairing of JJHX2 is a success and tvN looks to have a strong finish into year end.
TV SERIES
Soompi

“Jirisan” Ratings Climb Back Up As “Chimera” Rises For 2nd Episode

Last week, the new drama starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon premiered to the highest viewership ratings of any weekend drama in tvN history, then broke into the double digits for its second episode. However, after its promising start, “Jirisan” saw a dip in viewership for its third episode, which fell to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“The King’s Affection” And “High Class” Achieve Personal Bests In Viewership Ratings

KBS2’s “The King’s Affection” and tvN’s “High Class” set new personal records last night!. According to Nielsen Korea, the November 1 broadcast of “The King’s Affection” achieved average nationwide viewership ratings of 7 percent. This is a 1.5 percent increase from the previous episode‘s ratings of 5.5 percent and a slight rise from its previous personal best of 6.7 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Jirisan” Rated Most Buzzworthy Drama In 1st Week On Air + Honey Lee Tops Actor List

TvN’s new drama “Jirisan” has soared to the top of this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas!. In its first week on air, “Jirisan” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Jirisan#Jtbc
koalasplayground.com

tvN Mountain Action Drama Jirisan Has Surprising Steep 3% Ratings Drop in Episode 3 to 7.850%

Well this isn’t good news for the cast and crew of tvN high profile big budget action thriller Jirisan (Mount Jiri). Yesterday was the third episode airing for the drama and coming off a big premiere weekend prior where both episodes set new cable ratings record, the first for being the highest premiere rating and the second for being the first to break 10%. During the week there were news articles about investors being alarmed with the mixed ratings and reviews for the first two episodes, primarily criticism of PD Lee Eun Bok‘s directing and also the time line switches. So the third episode would definitely provide clarity on whether the viewers would come back and unfortunately they didn’t as the third episode went down to 7.850%, a full 3% drop in ratings. That’s a huge drop for cable when increases of 1% is considered a strong improvement. I still haven’t watched Jirisan as I’ve been traveling for the last three weeks and am just keeping along with the existing dramas I’m following. So those watching please share why you think it’s going down or perhaps this is just a blip.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jirisan Episode 5 Release Date And Time, Preview: Jun Ji Hyun Finds Out Who The Murderer Is + Ju Ji Hoon Investigates On His Own

Here is what happened in Jirisan Episode 4 and what viewers can expect in Episode 5. Jirisan is the newest tvN Kdrama that stars Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. Written by Kim Eun Hee, the genius behind the blockbuster zombie period drama, Kingdom and Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Jirisan is one of tvN’s 15th-anniversary special projects.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, And Other Rangers Team Up For A Disorderly Battle Against Shamans In “Jirisan”

TvN’s “Jirisan” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. Written by Kim Eun Hee, “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo, her rookie partner who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred on the mountain.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Jirisan Episode 4 Jumps Back to 9.384% Rating and Better Yet Audience Reviews are Positive and Say This Should Have Been Episode 1 as the Directing Problems are Gone and the Script is Tight

This has been a see-saw weekend for tvN weekend drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) so it’s once again hard to see where this drama is headed for the long run in terms of ratings and audience reception. This Sunday’s episode 4 brought in an increase to 9.384% ratings which isn’t as high as the breaking 10% episode 2 but the better news for this drama is that the complaints in the first three episodes appear to be addressed. I don’t know if the production team has been editing like mad all week to change things or it was always going to get better, but K-netz are saying that the directing is much improved, the OST got better, and the script is really good now. Majority feedback is that this is the first episode that flowed well and kept the attention the entire way through. Some viewers are even saying this should have been the first episode which probably means the quality in this episode should have been there from the beginning, This bodes well and let’s see where things go next week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
soapoperanetwork.com

Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Hits New Highs, ‘The Talk’ Back to Last Place

The week of October 11-15, 2021 was a good one for CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” Not only did the soap celebrate the nuptials of Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi), but the series also attracted its largest overall audience since the week of April 20-24, 2020, the last week of originals aired pre-pandemic shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Ji Hyun Woo Does His Best To Comfort Lee Se Hee In “Young Lady And Gentleman”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Young Lady and Gentleman” shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Young Lady and Gentleman” is about the romance that unfolds between a “rich gentleman” and a “poor young lady” as they try to find happiness while taking responsibility for their own choices. Through a diverse cast of characters, the drama tackles the conflict that arises due to age differences in a relationship, as well as themes of love, betrayal, greed, and jealousy.
WORLD
Soompi

5 Moments From Episodes 15-16 Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky” That Managed To Wrap Things Up

“Lovers of the Red Sky” has been a strange ride, captivating at times, and just plain bewildering at others. The final pair of episodes crams a bit of both. We return to some of what made the beginning of this show so dreamy and enchanting while continuing onwards with plot holes aplenty. Alas, Ma Wang and Prince Juhyang’s (Kwak Si Yang) romance comes to an end as it’s time for the demon to be sealed in a second Sealing Ceremony. The gods, the royals, the people, and our main characters have been waiting for this moment for 16 episodes.
TV SERIES
Soompi

3 Reasons To Look Forward To The 2nd Season Of “Yumi’s Cells”

The first season of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” may have come to an end, but there’s plenty of reasons to look forward to the next season!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” told the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun played the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun starred as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ November Sweeps Comings: Fan Favorites Return To Genoa City

According to the Y&R November sweeps, fan favorites are finding their way back to Genoa City. It’s already November which means that soaps are in full sweeps mode. As fans recall, sweeps are the time when television networks hope to attract more viewers than normal. Sweeps are used during this time to get more people to tune in so they can get exposed to more eyeballs on advertising.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy