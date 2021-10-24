“Jirisan” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + “Young Lady And Gentleman” Breaks 30 Percent For New All-Time High

This has been a see-saw weekend for tvN weekend drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) so it’s once again hard to see where this drama is headed for the long run in terms of ratings and audience reception. This Sunday’s episode 4 brought in an increase to 9.384% ratings which isn’t as high as the breaking 10% episode 2 but the better news for this drama is that the complaints in the first three episodes appear to be addressed. I don’t know if the production team has been editing like mad all week to change things or it was always going to get better, but K-netz are saying that the directing is much improved, the OST got better, and the script is really good now. Majority feedback is that this is the first episode that flowed well and kept the attention the entire way through. Some viewers are even saying this should have been the first episode which probably means the quality in this episode should have been there from the beginning, This bodes well and let’s see where things go next week.

