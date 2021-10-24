Boys Champion Cross Country Runners Bask in the Glow of Victory

The Westerville Central boys’ cross country team will be competing this Saturday, October 23rd in the District Championship XC Meet held at Hilliard Darby High School. The boys have been led this season by senior Chip Smith who most recently was the individual champion in the OCC Ohio Division Championship race last Saturday in a time of 16:16. Smith is Central’s first individual conference champion for boys’ cross country at Central. Central finished 3rd as a team this year in the OCC conference meet behind team champion Pickerington North and Gahanna Lincoln. Other Warhawks’ competing in the District Championships this Saturday include Donovan Johnson (sophomore), Ben Yasnowski (junior), Brady Kerrigan (junior), and Dominic Iquina (senior). Rounding out Central’s Top 7 include freshman Caleb Manoharan and senior Matt Bartram. If Central’s boys place in the Top 5 teams at Districts, they will earn a spot at the Regional XC Championships next Saturday, October 30th at Pickerington North High School.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO