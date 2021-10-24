CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boys Champion Cross Country Runners Bask in the Glow of Victory

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boy's cross country season was certainly a challenge for all the competitors but just 3 earned the title of state champions. Grant Bartlett of Saratoga won the 2A title...

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Daily Astorian

Cross-country: Knappa runners finishing strong

The Knappa boys' cross-country team is among the contenders for the 2A state title this year. And if everything goes according to plan, every team in the state could be chasing the Loggers next season. Knappa is currently ranked third in the state. Every athlete will return in 2022, and...
WARRENTON, OR
WyoPreps

2021 Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships Preview

The Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships will be run on one course at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete on Saturday. In Class 2A, seven of the top 10 finishers in 2020 return in the girls’ field, while eight boys who placed in the top 10 a year ago are back, including the top three. Saratoga’s Grant Bartlett goes for his third consecutive title.
WYOMING STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Bellevue East cross country runner exchanged time for sportsmanship

Five seconds is all the time it took for Bellevue East senior and cross country runner Brandon Schutt to help Omaha Burke sophomore Blake Cerveny at the district cross country meet on Oct. 15. Cerveny had collapsed for the fourth time in the race and was around 30 meters ahead...
BELLEVUE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bask#State Champions#Mason Wheeler#Regalo Photography
WyoPreps

Hulett Remains Unbeaten in 6 Man Football With a Victory over HEM

Hulett has been the best 1A 6 man team in the East and had no problem taking care of HEM on Saturday 57-0 in Midwest. The Red Devils scored early and often and put their subs in for the 2nd half. Hulett does have a couple of terrific athletes in Bryce Ackerman and Eddie Tokarczyk. They each had a couple of touchdowns in the contest and have a very good feel for the game.
FOOTBALL
WyoPreps

Dubois Posts Convincing Win over Farson-Eden in 6 Man Ranks

The Dubois Rams won their first two games of the season, then lost 2 in a row and now have won 2 in a row following a 59-22 win over Farson-Eden on Saturday afternoon. The Rams outscored the Pronghorns in each quarter with a 21 point outburst in the 2nd stanza. Dubois running back Wyatt Trembly had 159 yards rushing in the game on 20 carries with four touchdowns, plus he caught a TD pass. He had 210 all-purpose yards as the Rams had 433 yards of total offense. Trembly also had 10 solo tackles.
DUBOIS, WY
WyoPreps

Jackson Boys, Laramie Girls Win 4A West X-Country Regional

The 4A West cross country regional meet was held in Casper on Friday and with a very competitive girls' field, Addison Forry of Laramie just dominated with a time of 18.29.62. The sophomore was more than 35 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher which was defending 4A state champion, Delilah Baedke of Natrona. Her time was 19.08.33. Her teammate Hallie Willhelm took 3rd with 4A state champion tennis player Finley Klinger 4th. In the 5th spot was Jackson senior Jacie Chatham was 5th.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Lusk Holds on to Edge Southeast in 9 Man Football

Lusk and Southeast met in the 1A state championship in 9 Man football back in 2020 with Southeast prevailing in that one. The teams met again on Friday in Lusk with the host Tigers holding on for a 38-32 win, giving them a #2 seed in the playoffs and a home playoff game.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
westervillecentralathletics.com

Boys’ Cross Country Prepping for Districts

The Westerville Central boys’ cross country team will be competing this Saturday, October 23rd in the District Championship XC Meet held at Hilliard Darby High School. The boys have been led this season by senior Chip Smith who most recently was the individual champion in the OCC Ohio Division Championship race last Saturday in a time of 16:16. Smith is Central’s first individual conference champion for boys’ cross country at Central. Central finished 3rd as a team this year in the OCC conference meet behind team champion Pickerington North and Gahanna Lincoln. Other Warhawks’ competing in the District Championships this Saturday include Donovan Johnson (sophomore), Ben Yasnowski (junior), Brady Kerrigan (junior), and Dominic Iquina (senior). Rounding out Central’s Top 7 include freshman Caleb Manoharan and senior Matt Bartram. If Central’s boys place in the Top 5 teams at Districts, they will earn a spot at the Regional XC Championships next Saturday, October 30th at Pickerington North High School.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

3A West Regional Cross Country Meet Held in Riverton On Friday

The harriers from the 3A West gathered in Riverton on Friday for their 3A West regional meet with pleasant weather conditions. On the girls' side, Ava Stafford of Cody was the individual winner in 19.16.78. Katie Giorgis from Mountain View placed 2nd in 19.38.35 with Eve Mavy from Star Valley 3rd with a clocking of 19.38.81. Caprice Winn of Mountain View was 4th and the 5th place finisher was Karly Sabey of Lyman.
RIVERTON, WY
WyoPreps

High School Sports Pics of the Week! Oct 7-9

Once again, the army of photographers that capture the moments of high school athletics was busy this past week. So we have a lot to share. Remember, you can always submit a photo through our WyoPreps mobile app or email one to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com so here we go. Buffalo Football. Gillette...
NATRONA, WY
tricountytimes.com

Spartan girls three-peat as ISC cross country champions: Boys place second at conference meet

The Collins-Maxwell girls' cross country team had a big day Oct. 14 at the Wartburg Max Cross Country Course in Waverly. The Spartans won their third-straight Iowa Star Conference championship by edging North Tama by five points and Baxter by 11 for first. Collins-Maxwell, the 18th-ranked team in Class 1A, scored 39 points, North Tama finished with 44 and Baxter 50.
COLLINS, IA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County prep cross-country runners qualify for state

Local teams just missed out on qualifying for state as teams but will be sending individual representatives following Friday’s regional meets. In New Castle, 3A Region 1 host Coal Ridge placed fifth in the girls race and seventh in the boys. Rifle boys placed fifth, two points behind fourth-place North Fork.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
WyoPreps

Cody Downs Green River to Remain Unbeaten

Defending 3A champion Cody has prevailed in all 7 of their games and took care of Green River on Friday 47-20 on Friday night. The Broncs found the end zone early and often as Chaz Cowie had two rushing touchdowns with Luke Talich throwing a TD pass to Drew Potter in that opening quarter.
CODY, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Volleyball Poll Sees Some Significant Changes in 4A and 3A

The two largest classifications have the most change in the new WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll unveiled on Thursday. Class 4A sees two new teams join its’ top five. Class 3A had its first change among the top five in four weeks. There is also a tie in Class 1A. Meanwhile, the top-ranked teams remain the same.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Lusk Football Players Talk About Their Win over Southeast

Lusk improved to 4-1 in 1A 9 Man conference play in the East with a 6 point win over defending state champion Southeast on Friday. The Tigers received a number of big plays from running back Aiden Applegarth and all-around stud Dylan Molzahn. As it turned out, Lusk needed all those big plays to get by a determined team from Yoder.
cfisd.net

Bridgeland runners sweep District 16-6A cross country titles

The Bridgeland High School girls’ cross country team won the District 16-6A title on Oct. 15 at Spring Creek Park. The Bears previously won two consecutive District 14-6A titles in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and the 16-6A in 2020 to make this year’s title the fourth straight team championship. Oct....
SPORTS
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
256
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy