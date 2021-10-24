CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Games To Play on Your New Nintendo Switch OLED

By Jason Coles
SPY
SPY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMGa0_0cbOHhDc00

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is finally here! Unsurprisingly, the price gougers were first in line, and so this new console is really hard to find. Right now, the OLED Switch is sold out at Gamestop, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart and Amazon, where it’s available from third-party sellers for about $100-$155 more than the standard retail price of $350. We don’t recommend rewarding the price gougers, but keep your eyes on these product listings, as we hope Nintendo will provide restocks before the Christmas shopping season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFpXV_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $474.99


Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart Check Prices

If you’re one of the lucky few that’s managed to pick up the newest, shiniest, and brightest version of the Nintendo Switch, then you’ll likely be on the lookout for the games that’ll really show it off. We are, of course, talking about the mighty Nintendo Switch OLED. This new model boasts a fair few minor improvements, but the most exciting one by far has to be the incredible new screen.

Thankfully for you, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch OLED. These are the games that’ll really let the screen shine, the ones that’ll have your friends furious they didn’t manage to get their hands on one. Whether you’re looking for the latest first-party exclusives or just some incredible indie games, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the 10 best Nintendo Switch OLED games.

1. Metroid Dread

Unsurprisingly, one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch OLED also happens to be one of the newest. Metroid Dread sees the return of Samus, a character many may only know because of Smash Bros. It’s been a long time since we’ve had the pleasure of exploring alien worlds and vessels as her, and the latest entry in the series is absolutely stunning. It’s also rather difficult, but at least it’ll look pretty as you’re dying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTk47_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Metroid Dread $140.47

2. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

On the subject of dying a lot and also being pretty, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is absolutely essential. This is the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, and it improves the gameplay across the board. It was already an astoundingly pretty game anyway, which is something we could say about any of the games on this list. Ori is an adorable little forest creature who has to fight off less adorable forest creatures in order to save things. The story’s a lot better than our reductive explanation would suggest, so just go and play it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSJZB_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Look, there’s no way we could make a list of the best games for the Nintendo Switch OLED and not mention what is, arguably, one of the best games of all time. Breath of the Wild is the latest in a long line of Zelda games, but it takes place in a massive open world that basically just drops you in it, and then lets you figure it out from there. It’s also astoundingly beautiful in a way that’s hard to even comprehend.

Read More: The Best Nintendo Switch Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPNGb_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $19.88

4. Tetris Effect: Connected

Here’s a curveball for some of you. Tetris Effect: Connected is a game so intensely magical that you’d not be overselling it to compare it to a religious experience. While the gameplay is the same Tetris we all know and love, the combination of visuals and audio will have you bordering on tears as you play through it. We know it sounds like hyperbole, but just go and play it and you’ll see what we mean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJmFi_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Tetris Effect Connected (Digital) Check Prices

5. Gris

While we’re talking about crying, how excited are you to play Gris ? This is the Spanish pronunciation, which we’re not going to try and phonetically type out here, and it follows the titular character as she tries to make sense of the pain in her life. It’s a moving game, but also one that genuinely looks like liquid art that’s somehow been put into motion.

COMING SOON! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRHGY_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Gris $29.99

6. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey has you adventuring around a wide variety of stunning locations as you throw your hat at things and pick up moons. Along with being one of the best Mario games ever made, it’s also an exercise in trying to pay attention to the platforming as you get distracted by everything around you. The OLED screen here will have everything practically popping off of the screen, so don’t be surprised if you end up ducking to avoid incoming attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9NeC_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Super Mario Odyssey

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

It’s absurd to think that Mario Kart 8 was originally released back in 2014 on the Wii U, and yet we’re still recommending it seven years later on an upgraded version of the new Nintendo console, but here we are. Mario Kart 8 Delux e is another game that’s far better looking than really makes sense. It also happens to be some of the most fun you can have in multiplayer, and the colors on tracks like Rainbow Road will have you enraptured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcGVH_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Mario Mark Deluxe 8 $59.88

8. Splatoon 2

Colors are the name of the game here too. Well, actually, the name of the game is Splatoon 2 , but it’s about painting the town in your team’s colors, so we’re counting it. Given the focus on color, and how bright it is, it’s no real surprise that Splatoon 2 is one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s also just a lot of fun, and a great one to pick up if you’re also looking forward to Splatoon 3 releasing next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LRUw_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Splatoon 2 $49.94 (orig. $59.99) 17% OFF

9. Spiritfarer

Our final indie game is the stunning and heartfelt Spiritfarer . This is a game where you take control of a new shepherd of the dead, which doesn’t sound like it’d be a good time, but it’s all very wholesome. You have to keep those in your care happy by building up your boat, growing vegetables, cooking for them, and occasionally even catching stars. It’s another one with a really stunning style too, so the OLED is going to do it justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ibiA_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Spiritfarer $34.99

10. Ōkami

Finally, we have Ōkami , Originally released all the way back in 2006, the sheer brilliance of the visual aesthetic here is so strong that it holds up even fifteen years later. It’s always looked good, for sure, but the OLED makes it look truly mythical. The game has you playing as a Wolf God on a journey to save the world from the darkness that’s encroaching upon it. It still feels great to play, and it’s never looked better than this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bxoJ_0cbOHhDc00


Buy: Okami $33.80 (orig. $39.99) 15% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
SPY

Shopping for Gen Z? Peep the 25+ Best Gifts That’ll Spoil Your Favorite Teen

Gen Z is probably the trickiest generation to shop for. Considering teens now have grown up since birth in a technologically savvy world that the rest of us had to figure out a bit later in life, Gen Z has a passion for unapologetically owning the best of the best in terms of tech, clothing and products overall. That said, shopping gifts for teens this holiday season isn’t like shopping for the best gifts for dad or something. You’re going to have to go above and beyond to find them the best Christmas gift of the year. Influence for teens has...
SHOPPING
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Game Play#Console Games#The Oled Switch#Gamestop#Target#Walmart Check Prices#The Nintendo Switch#Smash Bros
Android Central

The best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: Which Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Games Should You Play First Via Nintendo Switch Online?

The announcement that Nintendo was expanding its Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games with an Expansion Pack that brings not only Nintendo 64 games to the subscription service, but also a selection of games from one-time Nintendo rival Sega's Mega Drive / Genesis library. The games are coming to Switch Online on 25th / 26th October (depending on your region), so this time next week Expansion Pack subscribers will have a bunch of 16-bit beauties to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Buy a Switch OLED or N64 Controller From Nintendo Store

If you’re after a Nintendo Switch OLED or N64 Controller from the Nintendo Store, here’s a buyer’s guide to help you out!. Recently, Nintendo has been rather convincing when it comes to getting fans to shell out some extra cast. Not only is there a brand-new Nintendo Switch on the market but the company is also targeting fans of classic consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge

In competitive multiplayer games, you need every advantage you can get, and while having the best wireless gaming headset won’t make up for a total lack of skill, it can significantly up your performance.A solid soundstage or even full-on virtual surround sound means you’ll be able to hear your enemies’ footsteps around you, preventing you from being caught unawares, while a noise-suppressing microphone will ensure your teammates hear your instructions (or bragging, we’re not judging) all the more clearly.Then, of course, there are other factors to consider: comfort is absolutely key, because you don’t want to be constantly adjusting your...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

The Best VR Headsets for Gaming: Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. While plenty of sci-fi movies have predicted a future dominated by virtual reality, the technology isn’t quite that widespread — yet. But more and more people are starting to discover what the world of VR, which allows you to strap on a headset and become fully immersed in a new environment, actually entails. Games are of course one of the most popular ways to use...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live This Weekend

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals event ends Sunday, but you'll have more discounts to browse next week. Target is kicking off its early Black Friday deals event on Sunday (Halloween). From now until Black Friday, Target will have a new batch of deals each week, all of which will have a price-match guarantee if what you buy happens to go on sale for less before Christmas. Target has teased some of the deals that will be available starting this weekend, including a big discount on Beats Solo 3 headphones and a nice HP laptop for school and work for less than $350.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...
INTERNET
MassLive.com

Amazon launches 24 hours of deals on TVs, smart watches and headphones

If you’ve been looking for a time to upgrade your tech, this could be it. Amazon is offering Black Friday-worthy discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon devices and more. Today (Friday, Oct. 29) the site is highlighting savings on computer accessories, headphones and televisions. Here...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Headphones You Can Buy Online

Headphones nowadays sound better than ever. The technology behind the newest drivers increases efficiency, while earcups have been engineered for acoustics, delivering your favorite music in crisp and pristine detail like never before. The best part: while audiophile headphones used to be reserved for musicians or producers in a studio, these days, many of the best-sounding headphones are available for everyone to buy online. What Are the Best-Sounding Headphones? There’s a distinct difference between basic headphones and the best-sounding headphones on our list, namely the way your music comes through the earcups. The best-sounding headphones allow you to pick up more details and...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Black Friday Tablet Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

You guys, Black Friday is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially time to begin shopping around for the best deals of the Christmas season. When shopping for the best Christmas gifts and other traditional holiday must-haves and gifts like Advent calendars, toys, stocking stuffers, etc., you’ll certainly want to sprinkle in some modern entertainment and tech items like the new AirPods Pro, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, or Echo Show. Products such as these, along with TVs, laptops, mobile phones, and other digital products are always the center of Black Friday sales and circulars. That said,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy