Reel Time: Little tunny time?

Fish for Change is a nonprofit that brings together the next generation of anglers through fly-fishing camps based in Honduras, the Bahamas, Mexico, Colorado, and Costa Rica. Program participants also work on community development initiatives, mangrove restoration, trash cleanups, and projects with local children. In BAJÍO Odyssey | Fish for Change – Heather, a film by Meris McHaney, we follow Heather Harkavy, director of operations at Fish for Change, as she leads a summer student program in Guanaja, Honduras.
