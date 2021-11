Kentucky was the first Power 5 offer for quarterback Christopher Vizzina, but the competition has quickly heated up. Now considered a top 100 player in the class of 2023 by our friends at On3, the 6-foot-3 gunslinger has been hearing from several big-name programs as his stock continues to rise. The likes of Auburn, Florida, and Notre Dame have already offered, along with Kentucky, while Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia are showing significant interest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO