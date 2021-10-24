Collier man caught after breaking into Immokalee produce market

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County man tried his luck burglarizing one local business one too many times.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect broke into Sanchez Produce Market in Immokalee on Thursday, October 21st.

The suspect is seen on security cameras breaking into the market’s main office, squeezing through a tight window to get inside. Store employees say thefts like that are becoming more common at the store.

“We knew somebody was coming in but we didn’t know who it was or anything,” said a store employee.

Employees say they’ve been robbed four times in the past few months, including in September and October.

The thefts prompted the store’s owner to install new security cameras, the same cameras that caught Thursday’s incident.

On October 21st, the store’s owner was at home when he received a notification on his phone. He opened it and saw a man in a hoodie breaking into the office taking $200 worth of coins and taking pictures of documents stored in the room live from his security cameras.

Collier County deputies were notified. Upon arrival, they found 40-year-old Victor Vilpre hiding in a corner of the market. Employees say they believe Vilpre is the same suspect involved in other recent burglaries.

“It feels good that he is behind bars,” said a store employee. “He’s not going to go do it to another business.”

Vilpre is still in custody in the Collier County Jail. His court date is set for November 15th.