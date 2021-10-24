CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier man caught after breaking into Immokalee produce market

By Zach Barrett
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxU9X_0cbOEg9q00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County man tried his luck burglarizing one local business one too many times.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect broke into Sanchez Produce Market in Immokalee on Thursday, October 21st.

The suspect is seen on security cameras breaking into the market’s main office, squeezing through a tight window to get inside. Store employees say thefts like that are becoming more common at the store.

“We knew somebody was coming in but we didn’t know who it was or anything,” said a store employee.

Employees say they’ve been robbed four times in the past few months, including in September and October.

The thefts prompted the store’s owner to install new security cameras, the same cameras that caught Thursday’s incident.

On October 21st, the store’s owner was at home when he received a notification on his phone. He opened it and saw a man in a hoodie breaking into the office taking $200 worth of coins and taking pictures of documents stored in the room live from his security cameras.

Collier County deputies were notified. Upon arrival, they found 40-year-old Victor Vilpre hiding in a corner of the market. Employees say they believe Vilpre is the same suspect involved in other recent burglaries.

“It feels good that he is behind bars,” said a store employee. “He’s not going to go do it to another business.”

Vilpre is still in custody in the Collier County Jail. His court date is set for November 15th.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden rallies nations to cut methane emissions

The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

It didn't go well for Texas at the Supreme Court

(CNN) — On Monday, the contentious Texas abortion law seemed to be in trouble at the US Supreme Court. But even if the court sides against Texas in one major abortion case, Roe v. Wade will still be at risk of being overturned in another. The state was defending its...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

American Airlines cancels another 250 flights

American Airlines canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a weeklong span of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages and bad weather at its hub airports, CNN reported. The airline said it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, which doubled the number of cancellations on Friday and Saturday. About 10 percent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy