2021 MHSAA Division 4 High School Football Playoffs bracket (Predicted winner included)

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was in the broadcast booth when a controversial play occurred during the Ohio State-Penn State game. The next day, he shared his thoughts on it. In the first quarter, Ohio State center Luke Wypler muffed a snap and Penn State appeared to recover a fumble. But the officials threw a flag and called it an illegal snap, which wiped out the turnover. The play would’ve given Penn State great field position with a chance to extend its lead.
The 2021 Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 5, and the Region seeding matchups for Class 2A, 3A and 4A have been finalized. (The Class 1A, 5A and 6A playoffs will start Friday, Nov. 12, and the brackets will be finalized next week.) Preview...
The Washington Football Team has released tight end Jace Sternberger less than a month after signing the former third-round pick. Sternberger, who spent his first two professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him, was brought into the fold in Washington after Logan Thomas was put on injured reserve. The Texas A&M product signed with WFT on October 6.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 4-A - 1st round. Beckham 3, Airport 0 - The Bengals will travel to Hartsville for round 2 on Tuesday. James Island 3, West Florence 0 - The Trojans will travel to Aiken on Tuesday for the 2nd round. 3-A - 1st round. Bishop England 3,...
The Michigan High School Athletic Association is announcing the football playoff brackets at 5:30 p.m. on Bally Sports. Check back here throughout the evening, as sports reporter Brandon Folsom will let you know where your favorite teams are playing. Division 1. Canton at Saline, 7 p.m. Friday. Novi at West...
WINCHENDON — On fictional pages, the famous Detective Sherlock Holmes worked well with his friend, Dr. Watson. While no crimes were committed or solved Friday under the real-life lights at Murdock, another Holmes — Ayer-Shirley’s quarterback Brian Holmes — worked quite well with his friend, Ryan Marchand. It was Holmes...
CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s a long bus trip the English Valleys football team will take this coming Friday night. But you’ll hear no Bears complaining. They get to make it, and that’s the main thing. English Valleys beat Southeast Warren on the road Friday night in the first round of...
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A three game winning streak to end the season helped the Union City Chargers earn a spot in the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The pairings were announced Sunday night by the MHSAA. The 5-4 Chargers will host 4-5 Niles Brandywine Friday night...
During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line. Below are the staff's predictions for the season's Week 10 round of The Pick-It Line.
On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, 9&10 Sports Director Matthew Doyle, MISportsNow Director Joe Buczek, 9&10 Weekend Sports Reporter/Anchor Joey DeBerardino and 9&10 Sports Reporter Tyler Driesenga are breaking down every area Week 1 matchup in the 2021 MHSAA football playoffs and discuss all 40 area high school football teams that secured their spot.
On Saturday, the state of Michigan will stop for a few hours as the undefeated Michigan State Spartans will host the undefeated Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing. Earlier this afternoon, the Spartans dropped a video that reveals the uniforms they will be wearing against the Wolverines. We don’t want to...
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, Central Catholic High School, Pine-Richland High School, Seneca Valley School District, Penn Hills, North Allegheny Senior High School, Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon, Thomas Jefferson. The 6A bracket is straightforward and based on the order of finish in the regular season standings. Even though Mt. Lebanon beat...
Michigan State pulled out all the stops on this one. On a fourth-and-one, the Spartans called an insane fake reverse, pass play that set up their second touchdown of the day. Payton Thorne connected with Jailen Nailor for a long completion down into the Wolverine red zone:. What a play...
Canton (7-3) scored the game's first 20 points and defeated Saline, 32-20, eliminating the Hornets (9-1) from the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs. The Hornets knew they had a tough district (Belleville defeated Huron, 14-10 in the other game). Still, it was a tough loss to swallow after going 9-0 in the regular season and winning the SEC Red.
It took nearly a quarter, and a broken play, but Kenneth Walker III took the rock and made reservations for six on the first play of the second quarter against Michigan. The Wolverines had been in control 10-0 up until this point:. Update: @Kenneth_Walker9 just did what Kenneth Walker III...
The latest Associated Press College Football poll has been released. Wake Forest is up to No. 10 in this week's poll. They are the only ACC team ranked. Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North (...)
