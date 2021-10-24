2021 MHSAA Division 4 High School Football Playoffs bracket (Predicted winner included)

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was in the broadcast booth when a controversial play occurred during the Ohio State-Penn State game. The next day, he shared his thoughts on it. In the first quarter, Ohio State center Luke Wypler muffed a snap and Penn State appeared to recover a fumble. But the officials threw a flag and called it an illegal snap, which wiped out the turnover. The play would’ve given Penn State great field position with a chance to extend its lead.

