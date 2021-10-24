Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Takes Responsibility For Sharks’ Near-Comeback

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark clearly wasn’t at his best during the preseason, but it was a different story making his debut during the regular season for the Boston Bruins against his old Buffalo Sabres club. Ullmark stopped 15 shots in the first period while the B’s counter-punched for a pair of goals in the first period and made a show-stopping save on Dylan Cozens after the Sabres forward appeared to beat him five hole. Instead, Ullmark kicked the puck away with the back of his left leg pad after the puck went through the opening in his legs. It may have looked lucky, but goaltenders are in the right position to be lucky more often than not in their puck-stopping careers. The Sabres finally snapped the shutout with a little more than five minutes to go in the third period, but that was as close as Ullmark would allow them to get in the game. It was 35 saves in all for Ullmark, including this beauty.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO