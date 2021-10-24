CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Takes Responsibility For Sharks’ Near-Comeback

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bruins handed the San Jose Sharks their first loss of the season on Sunday by a score of 4-3, but the game wasn’t necessarily as close as the score-line would indicate. Boston led 3-1 after the first period, then tacked on another goal in the second frame to head...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Reveals What Will Make Him Talk Trash Vs. Sabres

Linus Ullmark will give as good as he gets when he takes on his former teammates. The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters Thursday he’ll exchange some trash talk with Buffalo Sabres players if they start it. Ullmark will debut for the Bruins on Friday, and the big game happens to be against the team he departed last offseason in free agency.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bruins Mount Late Comeback Again, Fall to Ice Wolves in Shootout

The Estevan Bruins mounted another third period comeback, but it wasn't enough on Thursday night as the Bruins wound up losing 3-2 in a shootout to the visiting La Ronge Ice Wolves. Trailing 2-1 in the dying minutes, Olivier Pouliot was able to find the puck at the goal mouth...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark left mark with Sabres: ‘Like an older brother’

BUFFALO – When defenseman Rasmus Dahlin joined the Sabres three years ago, goalie Linus Ullmark took a special interest in helping his fellow Swede acclimate to the rigors of NHL life. Ullmark mentored Dahlin, a first overall pick under intense pressure to perform well. Over the years, they grew close,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Here's when Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will make his Boston debut

The Boston Bruins have a weird schedule to begin the 2021-22 NHL season. They are one of just three teams that's played only one game entering Tuesday. The rest of the league has played at least twice and many teams have played three games already. Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman started...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Ullmark, Boston Bruins Take Care of Sabres

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark clearly wasn’t at his best during the preseason, but it was a different story making his debut during the regular season for the Boston Bruins against his old Buffalo Sabres club. Ullmark stopped 15 shots in the first period while the B’s counter-punched for a pair of goals in the first period and made a show-stopping save on Dylan Cozens after the Sabres forward appeared to beat him five hole. Instead, Ullmark kicked the puck away with the back of his left leg pad after the puck went through the opening in his legs. It may have looked lucky, but goaltenders are in the right position to be lucky more often than not in their puck-stopping careers. The Sabres finally snapped the shutout with a little more than five minutes to go in the third period, but that was as close as Ullmark would allow them to get in the game. It was 35 saves in all for Ullmark, including this beauty.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Offense Shines In Win Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column. After dropping their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the B’s rebounded in a major way with a resounding 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Boston improved to 2-1-0 with the win while snapping...
NHL
Shore News Network

Sharks look to extend perfect start vs. Bruins

It’s been eight years since the San Jose Sharks opened a season with five consecutive victories. And, nearly as long since they beat the Boston Bruins. The Sharks look to continue their undefeated start when they visit the Bruins on Sunday. San Jose has been one of the surprise teams...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Linus Ullmark
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins Despite Late Game Push By Sharks In Win

The Boston Bruins were able to fend off a comeback for their third win of the season Saturday. Boston defeated the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, getting its second straight win of the season to improve its record to 3-1-0. The Black-and-Gold got their offensive production from both sides...
NHL
ABC6.com

Early Scoring Helps Bruins Hold Off Sharks Sunday

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period. San Jose goalie Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Sharks at Bruins Preview: A push for 5-game win streak

The San Jose Sharks may be through with the Canadian part of the road trip, but they’re still on the road for two more games, starting with the Boston Bruins this morning. The Sharks are coming off of a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Adin Hill played spectacularly, and the first line of Jonathan Dahlen, Logan Couture and Timo Meier combined for 4 goals and 6 points, an absolutely dominant display.
NHL
FanSided

Bruins: A couple of firsts happened against the Sharks

After a dominant first period against the San Jose Sharks, the Boston Bruins just beat them by a final score of 4-3. Moving forward, the Bruins will need to end games in a stronger fashion, but alas, they still secured two points this time. Without any surprise, the first line...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#The San Jose Sharks#Panthers
NESN

Brad Marchand Extends Scoring Streak As Bruins Take Down Sharks

Brad Marchand continues to remind everyone that he is one of the best players in the NHL. The 33-year-old is on a tear this season for the Boston Bruins and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Marchand broke open the scoring against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, making it 1-0 early in favor of the Black-and-Gold. He added an assist to his efforts.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Marchand Scores 28 Seconds in, Bruins Beat Sharks 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period. San Jose goalie Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Debut An ‘Out Of Body Experience’ For Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark was a man on a mission Friday night. The new Bruins goaltender took the ice for his first regular season action as a member of the Black-and-Gold on Friday night. He left it all on the ice, stopping 34 shots in Boston’s 4-1 win over the previously undefeated Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

San Jose Sharks make lineup changes for game vs. Boston Bruins

The Sharks are making two changes to their forward group for Sunday’s game with the Boston Bruins, inserting Alexander Barabanov and Jonah Gadjovich and scratching rookies Lane Pederson and William Eklund. Eklund, 19, had three assists in his first three NHL games but played just over 11 minutes and did...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Murphy: Ullmark Silences Doubters In A 4-1 Bruins Win Over The Sabres

After a dismal preseason, new Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark erased any doubts that lingered from a shaky preseason and back-stopped his new team with 35 saves in a 4-1 win over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres Friday night. “He was excellent,” Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Goalie Ullmark Won’t Be Afraid To Chirp Old Sabres Teammates

New Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark won’t be afraid to chirp his former teammates when he makes his first start for the Bruins against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night (7 PM ET, ESPN+, Hulu). After the Boston Bruins held their Thursday afternoon practice in advance of...
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
27K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy