2021 MHSAA Division 1 High School Football Playoffs bracket (Predicted winner included)

The 2021 Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 5, and the Region seeding matchups for Class 2A, 3A and 4A have been finalized. (The Class 1A, 5A and 6A playoffs will start Friday, Nov. 12, and the brackets will be finalized next week.) Preview...
CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s a long bus trip the English Valleys football team will take this coming Friday night. But you’ll hear no Bears complaining. They get to make it, and that’s the main thing. English Valleys beat Southeast Warren on the road Friday night in the first round of...
The Michigan High School Athletic Association is announcing the football playoff brackets at 5:30 p.m. on Bally Sports. Check back here throughout the evening, as sports reporter Brandon Folsom will let you know where your favorite teams are playing. Division 1. Canton at Saline, 7 p.m. Friday. Novi at West...
WINCHENDON — On fictional pages, the famous Detective Sherlock Holmes worked well with his friend, Dr. Watson. While no crimes were committed or solved Friday under the real-life lights at Murdock, another Holmes — Ayer-Shirley’s quarterback Brian Holmes — worked quite well with his friend, Ryan Marchand. It was Holmes...
During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line. Below are the staff's predictions for the season's Week 10 round of The Pick-It Line.
On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, 9&10 Sports Director Matthew Doyle, MISportsNow Director Joe Buczek, 9&10 Weekend Sports Reporter/Anchor Joey DeBerardino and 9&10 Sports Reporter Tyler Driesenga are breaking down every area Week 1 matchup in the 2021 MHSAA football playoffs and discuss all 40 area high school football teams that secured their spot.
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A three game winning streak to end the season helped the Union City Chargers earn a spot in the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The pairings were announced Sunday night by the MHSAA. The 5-4 Chargers will host 4-5 Niles Brandywine Friday night...
TAUNTON — It’s Week 8 of the high school football season and things are coming down to the wire. Three of the four local teams will be playing their last regular season game, and playoff fates will be decided. Taunton hosts Attleboro with a tournament berth on the line, Bristol-Plymouth...
Michigan State pulled out all the stops on this one. On a fourth-and-one, the Spartans called an insane fake reverse, pass play that set up their second touchdown of the day. Payton Thorne connected with Jailen Nailor for a long completion down into the Wolverine red zone:. What a play...
Canton (7-3) scored the game's first 20 points and defeated Saline, 32-20, eliminating the Hornets (9-1) from the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs. The Hornets knew they had a tough district (Belleville defeated Huron, 14-10 in the other game). Still, it was a tough loss to swallow after going 9-0 in the regular season and winning the SEC Red.
It took nearly a quarter, and a broken play, but Kenneth Walker III took the rock and made reservations for six on the first play of the second quarter against Michigan. The Wolverines had been in control 10-0 up until this point:. Update: @Kenneth_Walker9 just did what Kenneth Walker III...
Mater Dei, Tustin, Laguna Beach and Segerstrom football teams earned top seeds in the CIF playoffs that begin this week. There are 216 teams in 14 playoff divisions, CIF officials said Sunday. It’s the first year of a new playoff system in which teams were ranked based on this year’s play and ratings from the Cal Preps website.
It’s certainly a good week to be a Michigan State Spartans fan. They’re fresh off an impressive comeback victory over their in state rival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday to improve to a perfect 8-0 on the season. And now, they’ve been rewarded in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks with the media, including Parker Hurley of Nittany Sports Now, after the Lions’ 33-24 loss to Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Get Nittany Sports Now in your inbox. Sign-up for email updates...
Comments / 0