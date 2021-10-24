CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento residents asked not to drive until 4 a.m. due to flooded roads

By Connor Malone
 9 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Across the county, drivers are struggling to navigate flooded roadways, at times leaving them stranded.

Sunday night, the city of Sacramento asked residents to not drive until 4 a.m. Monday, unless there is an emergency.

One Sacramento driver was highlighted by the city’s utilities department, which posted a photo of a submerged car just past a roadblock warning of flooding.

Sacramento breaks all-time one-day rainfall record set in 1880

The California Highway Patrol also highlighted another driver who managed to end up 150 feet off the roadway.

Rainfall, strong winds cause branches crashing in downtown Sacramento

The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services also reminded residents to never drive through standing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown!” officials said

Tap or click here to see the level of rainfall in the Sacramento area for the past 24 hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 8

Kioko Martins
9d ago

Read the sign 🛑 I didn't at one time in my life and I was a hot mess in a devils dress please read turn around wooo....

Reply
5
Venusbird
8d ago

If people neglect to read the signs and end up in a flooded or stalled car, don't help them. These are the consequences of your idiotic decision. If you must help them, they should be fined for the emergency vehicles needed. Give them at least a $1k ticket minimum. They risk the lives of everyone helping.

Reply(1)
3
 

FOX40

Caltrans to test variable speed limits on section of Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you travel on Highway 99 in Sacramento and Elk Grove, you could see traffic flowing a bit differently. Starting Monday, Caltrans will begin changing the speed limit on Highway 99 to help limit congestion. Drivers will see 10 variable speed signs in the northbound lanes, from Elk Grove Boulevard to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Light showers expected in Sacramento region Monday, more on Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weak weather system will bring rain showers to the Sacramento region Monday.  The showers will likely begin falling during the mid-to-late morning hours around Sacramento, spreading into the foothills. The San Joaquin Valley’s best chance of showers will be during the afternoon.  Rainfall totals will range from less than a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in midtown Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision Monday in midtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said they received the call around 12:45 a.m. The woman was hit near J and 29th streets, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police said there is no vehicle […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rain continues into Monday night, creating slick roads for evening commute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A weak weather system will bring rain showers to the Sacramento region Monday.  The showers will likely begin falling during the mid-to-late morning hours around Sacramento, spreading into the foothills. The San Joaquin Valley’s best chance of showers will be during the afternoon.  Rainfall totals will range from less than one-tenth […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Downtown Sacramento#Weather#Road Closures#Traffic Accident
FOX40

Two killed, 4 injured in downtown Sacramento crash

The Latest – Monday, Nov. 1 8:55 a.m. The Sacramento Police Department said a woman, one of the five people hospitalized Sunday night, has died. Brian Freriks has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man who died Sunday at the scene. The other four people appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police […]
FOX40

Truckee extends moratorium on new short-term rentals to June

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The Truckee Town Council has voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on new short-term rental certificates until at least June 15. Last month, the council enacted a 45-day moratorium on new rentals in response to an increasing shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The Sierra Sun reports the extension approved […]
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Photos: Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX40

CHP: Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman has turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a teenage skateboarder, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement Sunday. The 15-year-old skateboarder was out with a friend early Saturday morning on Alta Street, near Dolores Drive in Grass Valley when she was fatally […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Travis AFB airman among 3 arrested in 19-year-old woman’s death

The Latest – Tuesday, Nov. 2: 2:14 p.m. The DA’s office added that Beauchamp’s death may be the result of a “love triangle.” Officials added that Jessica Quintanilla was the one who allegedly shot Beauchamp. 2:00 p.m. The Solano County District Attorneys Office said Parra-Peralta may not be charged in the homicide of Beauchamp. Attorneys […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

