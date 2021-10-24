Sacramento residents asked not to drive until 4 a.m. due to flooded roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Across the county, drivers are struggling to navigate flooded roadways, at times leaving them stranded.
Sunday night, the city of Sacramento asked residents to not drive until 4 a.m. Monday, unless there is an emergency.
One Sacramento driver was highlighted by the city’s utilities department, which posted a photo of a submerged car just past a roadblock warning of flooding.Sacramento breaks all-time one-day rainfall record set in 1880
The California Highway Patrol also highlighted another driver who managed to end up 150 feet off the roadway.Rainfall, strong winds cause branches crashing in downtown Sacramento
The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services also reminded residents to never drive through standing water.
“Turn around, don’t drown!” officials said
