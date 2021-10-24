Two homeless men stabbed in dispute near Penn Station

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two homeless men stabbed each other after a dispute inside Moynihan Train Hall escalated on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The dispute started inside, then spilled out onto 8th Avenue around 1:10 p.m., officials said.

Both of the injured men were taken to the hospital. They were both in police custody as of Sunday evening.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the pair argued over.

