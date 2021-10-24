CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game-Worn Michael Jordan Nike Sneakers Sell For $1.47M In Las Vegas

By Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrY9i_0cbOE8QV00
Source: Courtesy Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

If you happen to have any game-worn kicks donned by Michael Jordan himself in your collection, you’re sitting on millions. On Sunday, Oct. 24, a pair of Air Ships rocked by the GOAT in one of his earliest NBA games sold for a cool $1.47M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPm7P_0cbOE8QV00
Source: Courtesy Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

The auction was handled by Sotheby’s—now clearly the purveyor of million-dollar kicks—at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Bloomberg reports that the buyer was Nick Fiorella, who is described as “a high-end cards collector.” That’s a card holder with plenty of banks.

Reportedly, the kicks were worn during just the 5th game (Nov. 1, 1984) of Michael Jordan’s career. Sneakerheads will recognize the white and red shoe not as his Air Jordan 1 signature model first released to the public in 1985, but the Nike Air Ship model.

The shoe sold today was touted as the “The Most Valuable Sneaker Ever Offered at Auction” and was expected to sell for between $1 and 1.5 Million, which was clearly spot on.

“Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand helped redefine what a signature line formed around an athlete could be. These sneakers are a crucial part of the genesis of that story,” said Brahm Wachter, Head of Sotheby’s Streetwear and Modern Collectables, in a statement. “This pair, with provenance from Michael’s 5th NBA game really touches two worlds as the Nike Air Ship holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads as the precursor to the Air Jordan 1, but beyond that, it is also simply an incredible artifact that dates to the nascency of Michael Jordan’s rookie season. We are thrilled to unveil this astonishing piece worn by one of the best athletes to play any sport, as Sotheby’s continues to lead the sneaker and modern collectables market.”

Interestingly, today’s sale isn’t the most expensive sneaker to be sold at auction. That distinction goes to another Sotheby’s brokered sale of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype that was purchased by sneaker investment app RARES. Hip-Hop Wired recently interviews RARES founder and CEO Gerome Sapp who’s long seen sneakers as a viable and valuable asset class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVkxN_0cbOE8QV00
Source: Courtesy Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kobe Bryant’s Estate to Reportedly Receive Around $400 Million Following Sale of BodyArmor to Coca-Cola

On Monday, Coca-Cola announced it had acquired full ownership of the Kobe Bryant-backed sports drink company Bodyarmor. Kobe Bryant intially invested $6 million in 2014, receiving more than 10 percent of the company. Coca-Cola previously acquired a 15 percent stake in the company back in 2018, and now CNBC reports the soft drink giant has agreed to acquire full ownership for $5.6 billion, which makes it the largest brand acquisition in Coca-Cola’s history. Before news broke of the acquisition, Coca-Cola revealed plans to buy out the remaining 85 percent stake of Bodyarmor through a Federal Trade Commission pre-acquisition filing in February.
NBA
rolling out

Vanessa Bryant creating Kobe Bryant sports and entertainment empire

Vanessa Bryant is ensuring that not only will her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy never fade but that it will continue to expand exponentially long into the future. The 39-year-old businesswoman and mother of three is now the president of Kobe Inc. From that purview, she has filed legal documents to secure the trademark for “KB24” regarding her late Hall of Fame and Oscar-winning husband, TMZ reports.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
Footwear News

Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again. This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Gerome Sapp
The Independent

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his children are ‘upset’ over money: ‘I tell them we ain’t rich. I’m rich’

Shaquille O’Neal has said he wants his children to earn their own way in life and has revealed his parenting technique has “upset” them when it comes to money. During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the NBA legend, who made more than $286m during his playing days and who now endorses a string of products including major brands like Reebok, explained his approach to family finance. “My kids are older now,” he said. “They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”On investing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Las Vegas#Sotheby#The Aria Resort Casino#Bloomberg#The Nike Air Ship#The Jordan Brand#The Air Jordan 1#Nike Air Yeezy
Sole Collector

Reebok Honors Allen Iverson and Shaq With New Campaign

Ahead of the NBA’s 75th season tip-off tonight, Reebok has announced it will be honoring the legendary basketball careers of Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal with its new “Courting Greatness” campaign. According to the brand, this next installment of the campaign pays tribute to the five-year anniversary of their Hall...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopWired

Culture Control: Salehe Bembury Named Creative Director of LeBron’s UNINTERRUPTED Apparel

Our culture is getting more representation at the fashion table. Salehe Bembury has been named Creative Director for UNINTERRUPTED Apparel. As spotted on Nice Kicks the emerging designer has been spotted holding down LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s clothing label. While UNINTERRUPTED is largely synonymous with the hit talk series their brainchild has successfully executed some noteworthy collaborations with Sue Bird and the Space Jam franchise.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS LA

Kobe Bryant Estate Will Get $400 Million After Coca-Cola Buys Full Control Of Energy Drink Brand BodyArmor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant’s estate will reportedly be paid $400 million after Coca-Cola on Monday said it would buy full control of the energy drink brand BodyArmor. The late NBA superstar invested $8 million in the Gatorade rival back in 2014. Coca-Coa followed suit in 2018 by acquiring a 15% stake, and will pay $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% of the company. In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant congratulated her husband and the BodyArmor team on the deal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) “This is ‘no pie in the sky’. You did it! Always one step ahead,” she wrote next to photos of Bryant with bottles of BodyArmor. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Kobe Bryant estate will gain $400 million from the deal.
NBA
CBS LA

‘LeClone’: Fans Dumbfounded By Timely Photo Of LeBron James In Front Of Doppelgänger

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is LeBron James an Avenger, and is this the Endgame? An image of LeBron James during a Lakers-Rockets game has ricocheted across the Internet, not because he posterized a player on the other team or made some other spectacular play. It’s because he was captured right in front of another man sitting courtside who looked just like him at that moment. The man, sitting in a shadow, appeared to be wearing all gray, and was wearing a hat, a gold watch on his left wrist, and was holding a drink. He was looking to the right, while LeBron,...
NBA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy