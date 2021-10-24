CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders beat Eagles 33-22, improve to 5-2 on season

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO9r9_0cbOE28900

After an eventful Week 6, the Raiders got a win in Denver against the Broncos. In Week 7, they put on a show once again, defeating the Eagles in Las Vegas. The Raiders took a 30-7 lead at one point in the third quarter before allowing some garbage time points to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

After a red zone interception, Derek Carr was lights-out for the rest of the day. He completed 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He was highly efficient and led the offense to 33 points without Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs for most of the day.

But the story of the day was the defense. After forcing four turnovers last week, the Raiders forced two more this week and recovered a (surprise) onside kick. They were able to get a red zone stop in the third quarter which thwarted any comeback attempt by the Eagles.

Las Vegas also got a big performance in this game from Foster Moreau, who was filling in for the injured Darren Waller. He had a career day against the Eagles, totaling 60 yards and a touchdown. The team totaled over 440 yards on offense in another fantastic performance by the unit.

The Raiders now sit at 5-2 on the season, which just so happens to be tied for the best record in the AFC. With the Chiefs and Broncos both sitting at 3-4, the Raiders have a real chance to win the AFC West this season.

Las Vegas is now on their bye in Week 8, which couldn’t come at a better time with all of their injuries on defense and to Josh Jacobs. Their next game will take place in New York against the Giants in Week 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Lp64_0cbOE28900

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Broncos#The Eagles#American Football#Afc#Chiefs#Giants
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Eagles: 5 things to know

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing their first home game since the ouster of coach Jon Gruden and expect emotions to be high at Allegiant Stadium when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff. The Raiders are a three-point favorite over the Eagles, with...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Raiders against Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 7 matchup. Against all odds, the Las Vegas Raiders not only went out and win on the road, but they did so convincingly over the rival Denver Broncos. The Raiders were thrown into the crossfire of the Jon...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles fall to 2-5 after 33-22 loss to the Raiders in Week 7

Earlier this week Howie Roseman said the Eagles wouldn’t be sellers at the trade deadline, but things could change after Philadelphia loss their second straight contest. The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead and then Las Vegas scored 30 straight points as Jonathan Gannon’s embattled defense gave up 16 straight completions to Derek Carr, on the way to the Raiders star going 31-34 passing, for 323 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
National football post

Derek Carr tops 300 yards passing again as Raiders beat Eagles

Derek Carr passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns as the host Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 on Sunday afternoon. Carr completed 31 of 34 passes in his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as the Raiders (5-2) improved to 2-0 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over when Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11. Las Vegas scored 30-plus points for the fourth time this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction: Raiders Go Bird Hunting, Downing Eagles 33-22

Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with a 33-22 blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders continued to keep the brakes off of Derek Carr, and he continues to reward their trust. Carr was 31/34 with two touchdown passes and one interception. Carr completed...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders: 5 potential X-factors against Eagles

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders should have no problem taking care of business this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite, per DraftKing’s Sportsbook, and are a team with playoff aspirations, while the Eagles are young and still trying to figure out their identity. However, if Raider fans have learned anything over the last few years, it’s that the team can’t take anyone lightly.
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 7 Recap: Raiders take over, defeat Eagles 33-22

Coming off a big win in Denver, the Raiders were back at home for Week 7. The team looked incredibly healthy going into Sunday, but Las Vegas’ star tight end Darren Waller was injured on Friday in practice. Waller told reporters he tripped over a teammate at practice resulting in a “freak injury.” Waller said he is thankful for the bye week next week to get healthy. For today, Foster Moreau and rookie Matt Bushman were next man up at TE.
NFL
wdhn.com

Raiders beat Philly, 33-22, in second game under Bisaccia

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found inactive tight end Darren Waller on the sideline during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles to let him know “how weird” it was not having his top target on the field. “I joked around, ‘that’s 20 targets I gotta...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy