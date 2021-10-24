CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kakao Pay Takes a Quantum Leap Through the IPO to Become the Nationwide One-stop Platform for All Digital Financial Services

"Kakao Pay is fundamentally a financial platform, and we seek to maintain symbiotic relationships of mutual growth with other financial institutions," said Alex Ryu, CEO of Kakao Pay at the online press conference held on Monday. "Since the digital convergence is accelerated in all areas including online payment and financial services,...

