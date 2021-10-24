Kakao Pay Takes a Quantum Leap Through the IPO to Become the Nationwide One-stop Platform for All Digital Financial Services

PARTNER CONTENT: With the acceleration of 5G commercial use, a new wave of global 5G construction is ushered in, accelerating the integration of 5G and various industries, and bringing strong impetus to the digital transformation of the industry. Emerging markets require that the digital infrastructure includes connectivity and high-quality cloud services to achieve digital economy. ZTE iCube is a new type of cloud network infrastructure, and integration with vertical industries application will become a new economic growth point for operators and industries in the future. It will be more economical, reasonable, and agile for local operators to provide cloud and network services in emerging markets than for existing public cloud providers. They need a feasible, economical, and mature cloud network solution that can be integrated with their existing network.

