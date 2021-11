The Milwaukee Bucks return to regular season action tonight, but they will be without some key reserves as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters on Sunday that both Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye will not participate in tonight’s action. Portis has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue that sidelined him throughout the preseason, and Ojeleye cannot shake a calf strain that sidelined him in the preseason as well. Losing these two will be a massive hit to the second unit, but the Bucks have the personnel to potentially fill the void momentarily. While there is no timetable for either player to return, here are three Bucks that must step up in their absence.

