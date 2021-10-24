CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations go up slightly

By Joseph Price
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas saw a slight uptick in hospitalizations on Sunday, a day after falling below 400 for the first time since July.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Sunday that hospitalizations increased by five in the last day to 391 in the state.

The ADH also reported that the active case count went down by 210 to 5,427.

In total, there were 246 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 510,245.

The state also reported 14 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the new total for the state to 8,281.

Health officials reported 115 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four.

“Our COVID numbers continue to move in the right direction.,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “Last year, we saw a large increase in cases and hospitalizations in the winter months. Let’s get vaccinated so we can avoid that as we get closer to winter.”

ADH also reported 4,689 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,385,817, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 283,575.

