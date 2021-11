With all the talk about controlled fades of the tee on tour, Rory McIlroy proves that there's still room for bombing super-high draws—as he did in earning his 20th PGA Tour victory last week at the 2021 CJ Cup. Even if you aren't swinging it 125 miles per hour, a right-to-left ball flight is probably still something you'd like to see more regularly. Golf Digest Teaching Professional and 50 Best Teacher Mark Blackburn has some intel you can take from Rory's swing that will help you get it.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO