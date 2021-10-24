CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Remains of missing United Airlines exec recovered in Illinois forest preserve, coroner says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvRf4_0cbOC12A00

DARIEN, Ill. — Remains found Friday in an Illinois forest preserve have been identified as those of Jacob Cefolia, a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, the DuPage County coroner confirmed Sunday.

The remains were found by contractors working at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, WLS-TV reported.

DuPage County officials confirmed to WGN-TV that an autopsy was performed Saturday on Cefolia, but neither the cause nor manner of death has been determined.

Cefolia, 50, was reported missing to Elmhurst police in August of 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, near where the remains were found, yet extensive searches involving multiple law enforcement agencies failed to reveal his location until Friday, WLS-TV reported.

DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that dental records were used to positively identify the remains.

Meanwhile, DuPage Forest Preserve Chief of Police David Pederson told the newspaper that Cefolia’s wallet, driver’s license and a backpack with his personal belongings were also found at the scene, and no signs of foul play were detected.

“On behalf of the Forest Preserve District, I would like to send our sincere condolences to (Cefolia’s) family and friends. We hope this at least [brings] closure to his family and friends,” Pederson stated.

According to the airline, Cefolia had worked for United since 2007, and as senior vice president he oversaw “sales programs, services, relationships and revenue with corporations, travel management companies and distributors around the world,” the Sun-Times reported, citing a previous interview.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Instigator or victim? Rittenhouse on trial in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial Tuesday on charges of shooting three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice. A prosecutor said Rittenhouse set the bloodshed...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Darien, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dupage County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Wgn Tv#Wls Tv#The Chicago Sun Times#Dupage Forest Preserve#The Sun Times#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Feds seize meth worth more than $1.5M at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, thwarted a “significant” methamphetamine smuggling attempt Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge. According to a news release issued by the agency, a 44-year-old Brownsville woman applied for entry to the United States, but her 2008 Ford pickup was referred...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Texas child bitten by bat hospitalized with rabies

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Texas health officials are investigating a rare case of rabies in a child bitten by a bat. The child’s identity, age and details of exposure were not disclosed, according to a news release issued Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials did confirm...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy