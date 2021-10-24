CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Flash flooding with mud and debris flows will be a particular threat in and below the recently burned areas. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Cocke Smoky Mountains, Southeast Greene, Blount Smoky Mountains and Sevier Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Simpson; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Morning lows near 30 degrees. * WHERE...South central Kentucky * WHEN...Early Thursday morning * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Mountains#Emergency Preparedness#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Usgs
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southern New London FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will also make driving difficult, especially for high profile.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alexander FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far southwestern Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clay; Greene FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HENRY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy