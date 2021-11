Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re still recovering from the family’s first trip to Disney World. The 20,000-plus-step days. The 40-minute ride waits in the Florida heat and humidity. The $40 mac-and-cheese kids meals at character dining. The cranky kids. The crankier parents. Truly a magical place! All kidding aside, wait until your kids are at least 5. Trust me. Oh, and hope that your entire family doesn’t come down with hand, foot, and mouth disease for some extra fun. OK, now that we have that important life lesson out of the way, let’s talk some golf. Or, rather, try to talk some golf. The blisters on my hands hurt when I type. Man, I’m a mess.

