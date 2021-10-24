CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bernhard Langer breaks Champions age record in Richmond

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cbOBhrW00

Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000.

“I think it’s just encouraging to everybody that’s over 50 or 60, we can still perform at a very high level and you should never give up,” Langer said. “ And of course physical conditioning is one thing. You’ve got to be mentally tough, you’ve got to have good technique and nerves and all of rest of it.”

At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Langer extended his streak of seasons with a victory to 15 and moved within three of matching Hale Irwin as the senior victory leader.

Langer closed with a 3-under 69, also birdieing the par-5 18th in regulation to match Barron at 14-under 202 on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course.

“This has been a very special win," Langer said. "It’s been a long time coming and I’ve had some very, very close calls, which was in a sense frustrating and disappointing. So when it actually happens and you win, it’s exciting.”

He had played in the final group six times previously this season without a victory. The two-time Masters champion has won nine times since he turned 60.

Barron also finished with a birdie in a 68. He missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff before Langer ran in the winner to end a string of five playoff losses.

“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends,” Barron said about Langer. “I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him.”

Langer, also the 2017 winner in Richmond, increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings in the playoff opener.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch was third at 12 under after a 73. Ernie Els, who tied the course record with a 63, finished at 11 under along with Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (71) and first-round leader Steven Alker (72).

Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot a 71 to tie for 47th at even par. He has three victories in five senior starts, winning the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida .

The second event in the playoffs is in two weeks in Boca Raton, Florida.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Langer wins DECC playoff to become oldest Champions Tour winner

The ageless wonder of the PGA Tour Champions just became the oldest winner in tour history. Bernhard Langer sank a 6-foot birdie putt to defeat Doug Barron on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Langer...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Tennis World Usa

Bernhard Langer became oldest winner at 64

Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the PGA TOUR Champions and the first time since March 2020.
GOLF
swnewsmedia.com

Keiser breaks age group record

Kurt Keiser of Jordan broke the state age group record in the Mankato Half-Marathon on Oct. 16. His time of 1:13:45 beat the previous mark of 1:15:04 set in 1992 by Bruce Mortenson. Earlier this year, Keiser set a new age group record in the Run of the Mill 5K...
JORDAN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Doug Barron
hornsillustrated.com

Cameron Dicker breaks scoring record

WACO, Texas — Texas senior kicker Cameron Dicker is now the #1 leading UT scorer of all-time as a kicker after kicking a FG and three PAT’s against Baylor that give him 362 points in his career. This also ranks Dicker #3 behind Ricky Williams (452) and Cedric Benson (404) on the all-time scoring list.
WACO, TX
Variety

Filmax Nabs Global Rights to Severiano Ballesteros Doc ‘Seve: One Man Army,’ Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Spanish indie sales outfit Filmax has scooped the international rights to “Seve: One Man Army,” a new feature-length documentary about legendary Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros, arguably the top golfer of his era and a Spanish icon on and off the course. Filmax will be shopping the title at this year’s American Film Market. Currently available on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, the documentary is directed by Hugo Stuven (“Solo”) and produced by Luis Velo and Guillermo Gomez, co-producers on the Amazon Original documentary series “The Challenge: ETA,” Netflix’s docu-series “La Linea: Shadow of the Narco,” in addition to another sports-themed...
GOLF
ABC News

ABC News

438K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy