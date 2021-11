PARIS (Oct 20): Lionel Messi has scored three goals for Paris St Germain, all of them in the Champions League, and he has Kylian Mbappe to thank for the lot. Mbappe, who scored one and created two more for Messi in a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, had told PSG he wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club during the close season for Real Madrid, a year before his contract expires.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO