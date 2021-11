In the two weeks since Jon Gruden departed as head coach, Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr has elevated his role in the organization even more. Carr admitted that he has felt the need to increase his leadership role after the Gruden-fueled turmoil. This came after interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said: “Derek is the voice of the Raiders right now. Players always want to listen to him. They always go to him. They ask him all types of things.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO