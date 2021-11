Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he didn’t take enjoyment from Manchester United’s questionable performance against Atalanta, despite what Paul Scholes said.The former Red Devil said Klopp would revel in United’s first half form which saw them 2-0 at half-time. However, second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo saw the hosts collect all three Champions League points.Scholes ripped into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team but Klopp insists United can still cause his side “problems” when they face each other in the Premier League on Sunday.“I was watching the game and there was not one second where I was rubbing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO