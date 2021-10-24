October 24, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
If you want a quick study on the state of Republican politics, this is a pretty good week to tune in.
The Congressional Black Caucus is counting a win from the $1.75 trillion framework agreement for President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The Caucus has been demanding that the Biden Administration keep promises it made to the Black voters who delivered the Democrats a win in November 2020. The Hill reports...
On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon purchased a stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, the SPAC linked to former President Trump, according to a public disclosure. The investment from the Indiana congressman is worth at least $1,001 but no more than $15,000. Bucshon's investment is the second DWAC purchase by...
In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
Sen. Joe Manchin has been working to shrink or eliminate key elements of President Joe Biden's social spending and climate proposal as several of his former advisors lobby Congress. Manchin has at least six former aides and advisors lobbying members of Congress for power players in industries such as coal,...
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. Zalmay Khalilzad, Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner.
