October 24, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition for Sunday, October 24 possible,signs of progress for smaller ‘Build...

www.pbs.org

MSNBC

How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
Hari Sreenivasan
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
MSNBC

GOP senator faces resignation calls in the wake of stock scandal

In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
The Intercept

House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 24, 2021

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. Zalmay Khalilzad, Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner. Click here to...
