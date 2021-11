Jesse Lingard has denied suggestions that he was the target of “abuse” from a frustrated Manchester United fan during the team’s humiliating loss to Liverpool.United were thrashed 5-0 by their rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah netting a hat-trick to help lift Liverpool to second in the Premier League – just one point behind leaders Chelsea. The Egypt international’s goals followed strikes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, as Jurgen Klopp’s side condemned United to a fourth top-flight game without a win, following recent defeats by Aston Villa and Leicester and a draw with Everton.Lingard was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO