The scenes in the away end told the story. As Jurgen Klopp reached his 200th win as Liverpool manager, there could have been no better place to celebrate the landmark. Those kept behind in the corner of Old Trafford have been treated to some enthralling nights under the German, on the way to Champions League finals and Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League triumph, but this, a biggest-ever victory at Manchester United, was right up there.After Liverpool hit five and Klopp punched the air three times, the booming cheers that followed could be seen as a rallying cry. Amongst the prevailing sense...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO