Former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert thinks that Alec Baldwin, who shot a cinematographer and a director on his movie set, was framed. Hubert, who previously held on to aged beef with Will Smith for years, knows a thing or two about stirring up some controversy. This time, she is holding fast to the conspiracy theory that Baldwin was handed a loaded gun on the set of the movie Rust as payback for all of his unflattering jokes, jabs, and insulting impersonations about former President Donald Trump.

