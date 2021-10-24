How to Change Your Valorant Password

Material You and its collection of available color options is one of the best things about Android 12, but none of that matters if you don’t know how to change those colors. Thankfully the process isn’t long and a change of Material You colors is easier than you might think. Still if you’re not sure how to go about it this handy guide can walk you through the steps. Keep in mind that only a handful of devices actually have access to Android 12 right now.

