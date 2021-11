After a few shaky weeks, Falcons fans began to wonder if the new regime would be pressing the reset button on the franchise. However, following a 3-1 stretch and some exceptional play from quarterback Matt Ryan, it seems that trend is being reversed. With a shaky Panthers squad on the schedule next, the Falcons have a golden opportunity to get above .500 for the first time in a while.

