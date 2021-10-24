Wizards at Nets preview: Washington faces Brooklyn on the road

All good things must come to an end, and for the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s time to stop celebrating the 2021 NBA title. Tonight, a much taller task awaits them: repeat. Plenty of teams have climbed the mountaintop and descended just as quickly; staying at the top when all 29 other contenders are trying to knock you off is a whole different game. And tonight, the most significant challenger in the East comes to town looking to get a leg up on the Bucks. The Brooklyn Nets think they should have what the Bucks took last postseason. How will the Bucks start their title defense?

