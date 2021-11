Every now and then, we here in the Archives have the honor of spotlighting historical materials so unique from our collection that the objects themselves seem to transcend matters of just Disney history and cross over into a realm documenting a wider moment from popular American history. One such item from our collection highlights such an intersection rather perfectly—an otherwise all-too-normal-looking American flag that was used during the grand dedication ceremony for the Walt Disney World Resort in 1971. This flag—a gift from a U.S. president, nonetheless!—has rested safely in our collection for 50 years now and helps weave a fascinating story that connects several important historical locations on the pop culture landscape from Washington, D.C., to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and beyond.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO