Texans vs. Cardinals third quarter recap: Arizona pads their lead, 24-5

By Mark Lane
 9 days ago
Texans 6th drive (6 plays, 23 yards) — The story of the Houston offense in 2021 has been overcoming penalties, and that was no different on this drive. LT Geron Christian had a holding call on a second-and-9 from the Texans’ own 37-yard line that essentially doomed the drive.

Cardinals 7th drive (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:29) — The Arizona offense never faced a single third down as they picked apart the Houston defense. QB Kyler Murray threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to TE Zach Ertz. Cardinals, 24-5

Texans 7th drive (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32) — The Texans went three-and-out.

Cardinals 8th drive (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:05) — Arizona appeared to have their way with Houston, but then Murray heaved a deep ball down the middle of the field that S Lonnie Johnson picked off, returning the takeaway up to the Cardinals’ 45-yard line.

Texans 8th drive (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:02) — Houston could do nothing with the takeaway and went three-and-out.

Cardinals 9th drive (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:44) — DE Jonathan Greenard was able to get a sack of Murray to stymy Arizona’s offense.

Texans 9th drive () — CB Desmond King’s decent punt return setup Houston first-and-10 at the Cardinals’ 42-yard line. The Texans were only able to gain three yards before a pivotal third-and-7 from the Cardinals’ 37.

