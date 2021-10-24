CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's what the critics are saying about Trevor Lawrence after 6 games in the NFL

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpZNX_0cbO99A800

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t exactly been a Day 1 gamechanger, as he’s had to go through the learning curve that all rookie passers do. He’s had some issues with accuracy and decision-making at times, but he continues to play sharper and more confident week after week.

He had arguably his best game as a pro in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins last week, as he was 25-of-41 for 319 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. That was enough to draw a solid “B+” grade from Sporting News’ Joe Rivera.

Lawrence continues to grow as an NFL quarterback, with Sunday’s win over the Dolphins his most polished performance yet as a passer.

The wunderkind threw an absolute dime to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown (who made a nice catch on the back end) and looked sharp and accurate when he was on the move and flushed out of the pocket.

While there were more than a handful of drops — and some throws that could have (and should have) been picked off — Lawrence is showing more and more control over the Jaguars offense while Jacksonville banks their first W of the season, and of the Lawrence era.

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller agreed that Lawrence is improving, but he’s not totally sold. He ranked New England’s Mac Jones and Chicago’s Justin Fields ahead of Lawrence in his rookie quarterback rankings.

Now is as good a time as any to admit that Trevor Lawrence has struggled with accuracy so far this season. His ball placement has consistently been off by a hair, and it’s hurting Jacksonville’s passing attack.

And it’s not as if there’s a whole lot to like about the passing concepts the Jaguars insist on running. There are minimal instances where I look and think, “they did a good job of scheming that guy open there.”

So the problems are two-fold. Receivers aren’t getting much separation, and Lawrence has been consistently inconsistent with his ball placement. That is not a recipe for success.

Lawrence is seeing dissonant results in nearly every aspect of his play. Yet, that might say more about his environment than it does about his actual physical and mental abilities. After all, he has a first-time NFL head coach with … issues … and a combination of Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer as his coordinators.

Miller did, however, offer praise for Lawrence’s dime of a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. in the back corner of the end zone. Those are the kind of throws Lawrence has made with regularity this year, and they’re why the Jags can look past the mistakes that stem from the rookie’s gunslinging mentality.

However, that mentality has gotten Lawrence into trouble this season, and it’s certainly playing a role in his grading as the worst of the six rookie quarterbacks that have seen significant playing time so far, per Pro Football Focus.

Overall Rookie Grade: 56.8 (Rank: 6/6)

Week 6 Grade: 79.4

Lawrence this week looked a lot more like the Lawrence we always expected to see during his rookie season. It wasn’t perfect, but there was far more good than bad, which hasn’t been the case for much of his first few weeks in the league. He still made a turnover-worthy play, but it was a reasonable pass attempt left too far behind and to the inside of its intended receiver that gave the defender a chance to make a play on it — not the poor misreads or forced throws he has been guilty of in previous games. His high-end throws remain spectacular. Miami’s defense was depleted, but this now marks two good games from Lawrence in three weeks.

Lawrence’s play has been up and down at times, but the Jags haven’t given him a lot to work with, and he’s making plays in spite of it. He certainly needs to be sharper moving forward, but his play in the last few games has been encouraging.

Comments / 9

Simuness Jones
7d ago

he is a good quarterback, but he is in a toxic situation with his coach always being in headlines cheating on his wife, ect, no good can come of this until they get rid of myer and his coaching staff, this is true, and then get a coach capable of coaching and getting a good coaching staff in place

Reply
5
Related
tigernet.com

Odd thought about DJ today, what if Trevor Lawrence never got COVID last year

Think about how much crap he gets on here and it’s mostly from lofty expectations for QB play (which is not a bad thing). But imagine this, Trevor never gets COVID and DJ’s first real playing time with a game on the line is against Georgia. We’d all be disappointed about any loss this year but we’d be a lot more understanding, especially with no Amari (a true slot receiver) or Travis Etienne, and breaking in new starters on the line.
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Going Viral

So far through his rookie season, Trevor Lawrence has yet to deliver on the hype that made him one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in recent memory. Originally expected to have an immediate impact as the No. 1 overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first-year Clemson product has struggled mightily — throwing eight interceptions en route to a 1-5 start to the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
ESPN

Why Trevor Lawrence and the NFL's brightest young stars headlined a new chapter in London

LONDON -- Jamie Phillips wanted to call the plan off. At 3.45 a.m. on Friday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to touch down in London just a few hours later, Phillips sent his friend Lee White a message saying it was foolish for them to make the three-hour trip to London in the hope of seeing the phenom quarterback of their favourite team arrive in England's capital for the first time.
NFL
News4Jax.com

Three areas Trevor Lawrence can look to improve after the bye week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Through six games in his rookie season, Trevor Lawrence has shown improvement. There is more to come. Here’s a comparison between the No. 1 pick’s first three games in the NFL and the last three. The numbers show notable improvement. In his first three games, Lawrence threw...
NFL
247Sports

Trevor Lawrence showcased improvement after first Jaguars win

Fresh off the Jacksonville Jaguars first victory of the season, Trevor Lawrence is finally being noticed for his improvement. The rookie quarterback and former Clemson star had a rough start to the season but looked like his No. 1 overall pick billing in the win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
NFL
arcamax.com

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has made steady progress as a rookie. Here's how he's done it.

After his first six games, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has demonstrated that he has been good as advertised when he was drafted first overall by the Jaguars in April. He has proven to be a young gunslinger who has caught on quickly to the speed of the NFL game, taken advantage of his quick release of the ball out of his hands and continues to show scrambling ability to extend plays.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Sporting News#Pro Football Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 8 fantasy football studs, duds and sleepers: Trevor Lawrence could have a breakout game

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season is about to kick off on Thursday with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).
NFL
FanSided

Clemson fans are in their feelings missing Trevor Lawrence after another loss

As Clemson football continues to struggle, the Tigers fans speak out and are longing for their former quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Trevor Lawrence was truly an incredible quarterback during his time with the Clemson Tigers. Unfortunately for Tigers fans, and the quarterbacks who had to follow up Lawrence and everything he accomplished, the Tigers offense looks lost without him.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy