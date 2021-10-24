CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Panthers expected to enter the chat for Texans QB Deshaun Watson trade

By Mark Lane
 9 days ago
Another team is expected to enter the trade talks for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Joe Person from The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are expected to be players for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Panthers dropped to 3-4 on the season when the New York Giants dominated them 25-3 Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold went 16-of-25 for 111 yards and an interception. P.J. Walker, of Houston Roughnecks fame, was worse going 3-of-14 for 33 yards.

Carolina started the year 3-0 but have since hit a four-game losing streak. A spark at quarterback may be what the Panthers need to get back in a competitive race for the NFC South.

Every team trading for Watson will have to consider the quarterback’s off-field situation as he is currently named as a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women have alleged sexual assault. Furthermore, Watson has had criminal complaints filed against him with the Houston Police Department, Along with an ongoing NFL investigation, there was an FBI probe.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in late January. The former 2017 first-round pick has a no-trade clause in his contract.

