Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort on this rainy day to see what’s new. In times past, a rainstorm like this may have made us consider going another day, but with park passes in such short supply until a replenishment, we can’t pass up the opportunity to get through the gates and soak up some magic. Join us as we hit both parks in a grand circle tour.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO