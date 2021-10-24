CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Sunday Night Notebook: Dabo Swinney Talks Pitt Loss, Updates Injuries

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 9 days ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss the Tigers 27-17 loss to Pitt and he also provided an update on some of the recent injuries his team has sustained.

Clemson suffered its third loss of the season on Saturday 27-17 to Pitt, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss the loss, as well as provide some updates on the team's health.

Pitt Loss:

"They made the plays that made the difference in the game and we didn't, got to give them credit," Swinney said. "Right now we're not a team that has a big margin for error. Just too many missed opportunities, that's for sure. You know at the end of the day we lost a turnover margin and again didn't make the plays."

"You got to give Pitt credit because they made the critical plays in the critical situations and that was the difference in the game. but. Tough, tough game for sure, hurts, but, you know, dust yourself off and keep moving forward. Got a lot of ball left and our focus is just trying to finish strong and start just trying to find a way to win this week and go from there."

Injury Update:

Clemson and Florida State Set to Renew Rivalry After Canceled Game

This week, Clemson will attempt to record only the eighth winning streak of six or more games against Florida State by any program all-time.

Clemson, Brownell Face Tall Task of Replacing Aamir Simms in 2021-22 Season

Clemson Tigers head into new season without last year's production leader and team ambassador Aamir Simms.

Clemson's Venables Calls Bockhorst 'War Daddy,' Appreciates Players' Sacrifice

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables got emotional Monday when discussing injured Tigers Matt Bockhorst, Tyler Davis and Tre Williams.

"I've never been through a season like this, you know,, with the type of injuries that we've had," Swinney said. "We had, when we came out of the game last night we had total 18 total scholarship players unavailable. And now we've got 14 guys that are done for the year. We hope to get four of them back this week, we hope to get (Joseph) Ngata, EJ (Williams) and (Hunter) Rayburn and Jake Venables back. But we got 14 guys that are out for the year."

"Matt Bockhorst, confirmed he tore his ACL and heart just breaks for him. I mean that kid is given every ounce of everything he's had in his career and proud of all of his accomplishments, that he's a national champion, he's a multiple ACC champion and, you know he's a two-time graduate. He's working on his master's right now and I just really appreciate everything that he's done and I know that you know this, but he'll still continue to serve this team and in and lead. Love that guy and Braden Galloway, separated his shoulder and most likely he's probably out the rest of the way."

Update on Justin Foster:

"Unfortunately Justin Foster is done for the year," Swinney said. "You know you've probably noticed he didn't play last night, he didn't play much the game before and he's been battling a lower back. So we've done a couple of epidurals on him, and it's just not really getting the job done. It's just at the point where he's going to have to have some back surgery to alleviate the problem. So that's going to put him out for the rest of the year too."

On Season as Whole to This Point:

"Whether you're playing, coaching or whatever, you're gonna have some crazy years and this has been a crazy year for us," Swinney said. "But it will make us better. I mean there's no doubt about that. It hurts right now but in the long run we will grow from it, just like we always have. But we're right now we're a 4-3 team. So we got a lot to play for, a lot in front of us. We got a chance to win a game and a lot of guys that are learning a lot of lessons that'll pay off for us down the road. Not happy where we are but the focus on trying to finish strong."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Sunday Night Notebook: Dabo Swinney Talks Pitt Loss, Updates Injuries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss the Tigers 27-17 loss to Pitt and he also provided an update on some of the recent injuries his team has sustained.

Clemson suffered its third loss of the season on Saturday 27-17 to Pitt, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss the loss, as well as provide some updates on the team's health.

Pitt Loss:

"They made the plays that made the difference in the game and we didn't, got to give them credit," Swinney said. "Right now we're not a team that has a big margin for error. Just too many missed opportunities, that's for sure. You know at the end of the day we lost a turnover margin and again didn't make the plays."

"You got to give Pitt credit because they made the critical plays in the critical situations and that was the difference in the game. but. Tough, tough game for sure, hurts, but, you know, dust yourself off and keep moving forward. Got a lot of ball left and our focus is just trying to finish strong and start just trying to find a way to win this week and go from there."

Injury Update:

"I've never been through a season like this, you know,, with the type of injuries that we've had," Swinney said. "We had, when we came out of the game last night we had total 18 total scholarship players unavailable. And now we've got 14 guys that are done for the year. We hope to get four of them back this week, we hope to get (Joseph) Ngata, EJ (Williams) and (Hunter) Rayburn and Jake Venables back. But we got 14 guys that are out for the year."

"Matt Bockhorst, confirmed he tore his ACL and heart just breaks for him. I mean that kid is given every ounce of everything he's had in his career and proud of all of his accomplishments, that he's a national champion, he's a multiple ACC champion and, you know he's a two-time graduate. He's working on his master's right now and I just really appreciate everything that he's done and I know that you know this, but he'll still continue to serve this team and in and lead. Love that guy and Braden Galloway, separated his shoulder and most likely he's probably out the rest of the way."

Update on Justin Foster:

"Unfortunately Justin Foster is done for the year," Swinney said. "You know you've probably noticed he didn't play last night, he didn't play much the game before and he's been battling a lower back. So we've done a couple of epidurals on him, and it's just not really getting the job done. It's just at the point where he's going to have to have some back surgery to alleviate the problem. So that's going to put him out for the rest of the year too."

On Season as Whole to This Point:

"Whether you're playing, coaching or whatever, you're gonna have some crazy years and this has been a crazy year for us," Swinney said. "But it will make us better. I mean there's no doubt about that. It hurts right now but in the long run we will grow from it, just like we always have. But we're right now we're a 4-3 team. So we got a lot to play for, a lot in front of us. We got a chance to win a game and a lot of guys that are learning a lot of lessons that'll pay off for us down the road. Not happy where we are but the focus on trying to finish strong."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Discusses LSU Job, Ed Orgeron's Departure

Dabo Swinney on potential interest in LSU job: "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here." Dabo Swinney made a definitive statement Tuesday when asked about any involvement in the latest huge job opening in college football. "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right...
CLEMSON, SC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Dabo Swinney Says Injuries, Inexperience Hurt Clemson in Loss to Pitt; Noncommittal about QB Going Forward

PITTSBURGH — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that inexperience, injuries and a lack of preparation on his part were to blame following Pitt’s 27-17 victory over the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 23. “Offensively just once again, just so many missed opportunities, critical turnovers, drops and missed throws,” Swinney said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney says 'everything is under evaluation' after QB change in loss at Pittsburgh

Clemson football is now 4-3 on the year after suffering a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh Saturday, and it didn't go by without more questions arriving for the Tigers at quarterback either. Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Taisun Phommachanh in the second half of the loss, and head coach Dabo Swinney wasn't afraid to make a telling statement about where things stand — and not just at quarterback — after the latest showing by the six-time defending ACC champs.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi takes parting shot at Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi has carved out quite the rivalry with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney since arriving in 2015. The two coaches have gone head-to-head four times, splitting the series despite Clemson’s overall dominance over that stretch. In fact, over that stretch, only Alabama can match the Panthers’ success against Clemson. The...
NFL
AllClemson

Clemson Coaches 'Have to do a Better Job'

After a disappointing 17-point performance, the Tigers still believe they are close to putting everything together to return to the high-octane offense that fans are used to seeing. Prior to the Clemson Tigers' game against the Syracuse Orange, the players and coaches told anyone who would listen that they were...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aamir Simms
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Tyler Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dabo Swinney on the LSU job: 'I made a big-time list'?

With any high-profile head coaching job being open there will be plenty of names associated with it. From James Franklin to Mel Tucker to Lane Kiffin, it seems every major head coach in the Power Five is going mentioned. A couple of Group of Five coaches as well with Luke Fickell of Cincinnati and Billy Napier in nearby Lafayette with the Ragin Cajuns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Florida State#American Football#Dabo Swinney Talks#Updates Injuries#Acc
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney shredded as Clemson loses to Pitt, falls to 4-3 on season

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have been a College Football Playoff fixture over the last few seasons. Clemson doesn’t look to be contending for any kind of championship this season. Swinney’s squad fell to 4-3 on Saturday, losing to Pitt 27-17. As you might expect, Swinney is getting shredded on Twitter....
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh

Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Offensively again so many missed opportunities, drops, throws. We had a chance to go up 14-0 and we don't make a play, and they go right back and score, then get a fourth-down touchdown at the end of the half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

Tigers Must Be Ready For Another 'Problem' QB

The Clemson Tigers run of dangerous QBs continues this week. The Clemson Tigers have faced difficult quarterbacks each of the last two weeks. First, it was Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett and last week it was Florida State's Jordan Travis. However, after getting chewed up and spit out at Pittsburgh, the...
CLEMSON, SC
thespun.com

Dabo Swinney Has Blunt Message For His Team Moving Forward

The Clemson Tigers have fallen off a cliff this season, going 4-3 through their first seven games. Dabo Swinney expects more out of his players. The Tigers most recently lost a pivotal ACC game to the Pitt Panthers, falling 27-17. Clemson is now 3-2 in the ACC and a few games behind conference leader Wake Forest.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Responds To The LSU Job Rumors

Even with all the success he has had at Clemson, Dabo Swinney still saw his name mentioned as a rumored candidate for the now-vacant LSU job. On Monday night, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote that Swinney is a “huge swing that [LSU AD Scott] Woodward could take and may take.” Of course, there’s a difference between trying to hire someone and actually getting the job done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to LSU speculation

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney references decades-long debate about the origins of “Death Valley” in snarky answer to taking over as head coach at LSU. When LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways this past week, rumors immediately swirled as to who might replace him. It only...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
717
Followers
829
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy