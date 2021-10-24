CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trevor Hemmings: Billionaire tycoon who dabbled in many industries

By Kenneth Shenton
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl5eX_0cbO8Lho00

Rarely seen without his trademark flat cap, Trevor Hemmings, who has died aged 86, was a somewhat reclusive, self-made billionaire, a former bricklayer who made a highly successful business career by playing the unassuming, underestimated underdog.

Remaining something of an old-fashioned tycoon, not for him the internet gold rush or the hi-tech road to riches, but a lifetime of shrewd deal-making saw him become a powerful force, particularly within the building and leisure industries.

As the man who brought Center Parcs to this country, he made headlines in 1998 with his deft purchase of Blackpool Tower. Twelve years later, he stepped in to rescue an insolvent Preston North End Football Club from closure. By then, he was long renowned as one of this country’s biggest supporters of National Hunt racing: his horses won the Aintree Grand National on three occasions.

Born in the London borough of Woolwich, Trevor James Hemmings moved, aged four, to Lancashire when the Royal Ordnance factory where his father Monty worked was relocated just as the Second World War got underway. His parents instilled a strong work ethic: while at Turpin Green School in Leyland he had two paper rounds, worked as a petrol pump attendant and also had a grocery round with a horse and cart. Hemmings left his local secondary at 15 and cleaned grease off diesel locomotives to help fund the business studies course he was taking a night school.

A stint as an apprentice bricklayer followed. Within five years, having studied all facets of the building trade, he started his own building company, Hemmings and Kent. Selling it to Christian Salvesen for £1.5m, he went on to create a second company, Ambrose, which Barratts bought for £3.7m.

It was while helping to construct a new £25m holiday centre at Ainsdale near Southport during the early 1970s, that Hemmings first met its owner, Sir Fred Pontin. Soon a surrogate son and business protege of the holiday tycoon, Pontin soon elevated him onto the board. In 1979 he negotiated Pontins’ takeover by Coral Leisure, receiving 500,000 Coral shares as part payment. When Coral subsequently lost its gaming licence, Hemmings was alm ost ruined as Coral’s value halved overnight. With Pontins later coming under the control of Bass, in 1987 Hemmings successfully led a £57m management buyout from the brewery.

Little more than a year later he sold the company to Scottish and Newcastle Breweries for a reported £80m. Becoming the brewer’s biggest shareholder and head of its leisure division, he then adroitly oversaw the £600m acquisition of the more upmarket Center Parcs holiday villages.

Running both Pontins and Center Parcs until 1996, Hemmings has long retained a significant shareholding in Scottish and Newcastle Breweries. Possibly his most lucrative investment was the racecourse operator Arena Leisure, which went on to develop a significant online betting strategy. At one time his stake was valued at £250m, an outstanding return on the shares he had owned because Arena was once a loss-making shell company whose only asset appeared to be a small hotel on the Isle of Wight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1Yjz_0cbO8Lho00

In 1999, another of his companies, Gleadway, paid £29m for wallpaper company Vymura, integrating it into his existing John Wileman brand. Later that year he snapped up a 26 per cent stake in SKD Media, going on to develop it into Entertainment Rights, the quoted owner of the rights to Basil Brush and Budgie the Helicopter.

Hemmings’s Arena investment allowed him to combine business with one of his other great passions: National Hunt racing. Initially encouraged by Sir Fred Pontin, his distinctive colours, yellow, green and white, first entered the winner’s enclosure at Bath in 1985, the latest at Worcester earlier this year. In the interim had come three Grand National victories: Hedgehunter in 2005; Ballabriggs in 2011; and Many Clouds in 2015.

At one time he had more than 200 horses in training, shared between his Monymusk Stud in County Cork, Gleadhill House Stud near Chorley in Lancashire and the 300-acre Ballaseyr Stud, situated on the Isle of Man. He was elected an honorary member of the Jockey Club in 2006. In 2012, Zara Phillips, daughter of the Princess Royal, rode one of his eventing horses and won a silver medal at the Olympic Games held in London.

In 1998 Hemmings fulfilled a lifetime’s ambition when he paid First Leisure entertainment group, then headed by Michael Grade, £74m to take over the running of Blackpool Tower. Also included in the package was the extensive Winter Gardens complex, the resort’s three piers as well as piers in Llandudno, Eastbourne and Southsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIbd7_0cbO8Lho00

Having got wind of the government’s intended liberalisation of the gambling laws to create Britain’s only super casino, this inveterate deal maker viewed it as a golden opportunity to regenerate the resort and turn it once again into the country’s most popular tourist destination. Housed within a huge entertainment complex would be thousands of slot machines with unlimited jackpots, dozens of roulette wheels and card tables. As it turned out, Manchester surprisingly won the bid before the plans were quietly shelved. In 2010, Hemmings sold many of his local holdings, including both the Tower and Winter Gardens to Blackpool Council.

That same year saw him complete his takeover of Preston North End Football Club after they had been served with a winding-up petition. A director since 1970, his loans to the club now total in excess of £8.5m. He had previously held interests in non-league Chorley Town, Cork City and Glasgow Rangers. In 2016 he attempted an unsuccessful takeover of Burnley Football Club.

Having lost many millions as a result of the Royal Bank of Scotland share price collapse in 2009, nine years later Hemmings took over the management of a £200m claim against the bank, which settled before the case came to trial. Rarely, if ever, talking to the press, while Hemmings’s private life remained very much a closed book, so too did his extensive business portfolio. Now controlled by his four children, they are held in a complicated web of mainly private companies, most notably the TJH Group.

Spending the early part of married life living in a small prefab, until illness latterly intervened, Hemmings would regularly commute via his own helicopter fleet between properties in Jersey, Ireland, a business base in Lancashire and his Isle of Man mansion. There he housed another of his great passions, a large and prized collection of vintage Rolls-Royce cars.

A generous benefactor, he gave £1m to the Princess Royal Trust for Carers, the charity that in 2012 merged with Crossroads Care to form the Carers Trust. No less active at a local level, there his benefactions, made through the TJH Foundation, include £300,000 to fund a centre for victims of sexual abuse at the Royal Preston Hospital, as well as support for Macmillan Cancer Relief and Rainbow House, a conductive education centre close to his Chorley home that supports children with disabilities. He was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the 2011 birthday honours list.

Hemmings married Eva Rumney in 1955. She survives him together with their three sons and a daughter.

Trevor Hemmings CVO, businessman, born 11 June 1935, died 11 October 2021

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The Queen spotted driving car near Windsor estate

The Queen has been pictured driving near Windsor Castle, three days after being advised by her doctors to rest and only carry out light duties. The monarch, 95, was photographed in a headscarf and sunglasses behind the wheel of a green Jaguar estate car. She is known to drive to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Billionaire property tycoon who entertained England football stars on his £40m yacht 'claimed up to £6million taxpayer furlough cash despite saying he borrowed nothing from Government during Covid pandemic'

One of Britain's richest men claimed up to £6million in furlough money despite saying he had 'borrowed nothing from the Government during Covid pandemic'. John Christodoulou told a London audience that businesses which take money from the Government were sending the 'wrong image' but his group received millions from the furlough scheme according to The Times.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Phillips
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
Cosmopolitan

Experts think Prince Harry might be returning to royal duties

Following the Queen's recent overnight stay in hospital, and advice from her doctors to rest for at least two weeks, its likely that Her Majesty will start to slow down on her Royal duties in the coming weeks and months – particularly as we head towards her Platinum Jubilee next year, which will undoubtedly be an incredibly busy time for the Monarch.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Scotland#Olympics#Horse#Ireland#National Hunt#Woolwich#Royal Ordnance#Turpin Green School#Ambrose#Barratts
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Independent

Yorkshire told ‘heads should roll’ as Westminster gives support to Azeem Rafiq

Health secretary Sajid Javid says “heads should roll” at Yorkshire amid mounting political pressure surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s long-running allegations of institutional racism at the club. Rafiq’s disturbing account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of...
SPORTS
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26 ‘ring of steel’ prevents Glasgow residents accessing their own homes

Dozens of families were unable to access their homes due to a “ring of steel” installed as world leaders dined together in Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 climate summit.Roads in the city’s West End were shut and police lined streets as figures high-profile delegates including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ate at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday evening.Residents were unable to access their homes amid road closures. One told Glasgow Live that people were denied access by police on Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street meaning her parents were unable to get vital medication in...
POLITICS
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge looks radiant in elegant blue coat

Since returning from half term, the Duchess of Cambridge has been busy in Glasgow while making royal appearances for the COP26 climate summit. Yesterday (1 November) she looked chic dressed in an on-trend quilted gilet and her go-to See by Chloé lace-up boots to meet Scouts in the Scottish city before slipping into an elegant blue dress coat for the Earthshot reception at COP26.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Man admits killing teenager at Chinese takeaway in south Wales

A man on trial for murdering a 16-year-old girl in a Chinese takeaway in Wales has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful wounding.Wenjing Lin - also known as Wenjing Xu - died at her family’s takeaway restaurant in the village of Ynyswen, south Wales at around 1pm on March 5.Chun Xu, 31, appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday where he admitted the manslaughter of Ms Lin and unlawful wounding of Ms Lin’s stepfather, 38-year-old Yongquan Jiang.Xu is also accused of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent, which he denies.The court heard that Xu told police: “I didn’t mean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy