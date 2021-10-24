CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell UFO water tank makes it into contest calendar

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ColD_0cbO85fR00

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell’s UFO water tower design will soon be gaining recognition in a calendar. The city’s bright green and white tank featuring a UFO placed 9th out of 300 entries from the United States and Canada.

Story Continues Below

That means the city’s design will be featured in the 2022 water tank calendar published by protective coating manufacturer Tnemec. Las Cruces, Red River, and Clovis’ water tower designs were also part of the contest but did not place this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Around 784,000 visitors attended Balloon Fiesta this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The numbers are in despite seeing fewer guests this year, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta organizers say they’re happy with the turnout. Especially since last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. “I was thinking that we might come in at an about 20% reduction to years past. So to come in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark’s John the Saltwater Crocodile dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark says John the Saltwater Crocodile died this week. The 1,100-pound reptile broke his jaw over the summer and three steel plates were installed in his mouth to fix it. Last month, he underwent follow-up surgery and John never fully recovered. Zookeepers aren’t sure about John’s exact age […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Election Day 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first Tuesday in November which marks Election Day in New Mexico. A handful of Albuquerque’s big races are the focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by UNM Political Science Professor and KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque expanding plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time to dig out your reusable shopping bags. The City of Albuquerque is expanding its plastic bag ban. Starting next month, those thicker plastic bags that many stores started using when the ban first took effect last year, will also be prohibited. The ban does not impact restaurants or fast food venues […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red River, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Clovis, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Roswell, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe begins decorating Plaza for holidays

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is coming a month early to Santa Fe. The city’s Park Division Department started decorating the Plaza on Monday. Staff is installing thousands of decorative lights, garlands and farolitos. Designated areas will be closed off and barricades will be up for safety until the decorating is finished. They expect to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM hopes to create tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking to honor a prominent New Mexico writer in one of its libraries. UNM wants to create a tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in the Zimmerman Library, somewhere he spent a lot of time working on his research and writings. He’s considered one of the founders of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Town of Bernalillo could get boat dock along river

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s rare you see any development on the river in the Albuquerque area but now there’s a move to build a boating and canoeing area along the Rio Grande. The Outdoor Recreation Department within the Economic Development Department released the awardees of the grant that would develop a new outdoor development. In […]
BERNALILLO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tank#Weather#Tnemec#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Cibola National Forest set to start prescribed fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a prescribed burn scheduled in Cibola National Forest. Fire managers are expected to burn 300 acres on Baney Unit 7 on the Magdalena Ranger District in the northwest part of the San Mateo Mountains approximately 25 miles southwest of Magdalena. Forest Service officials say it’s set to begin on Wednesday, […]
IRS
KRQE News 13

Hazardous waste event in Santa Fe this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a drive-thru event for household hazardous waste collection on Saturday. the event will be on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. People participating will be able to stay in their vehicle while staff […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Boo at the Zoo returns to ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tricks and treats were back by popular demand at the BioPark. The city hosted its Boo at the Zoo after the pandemic forced its cancellation a year ago. The BioPark offered only a limited number of timed tickets this year and interest was so high, that the event sold out. COVID-safe practices […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New mural highlights city leadership from 1706 to now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new mural highlighting the history of city leadership. It’s called ‘Alcaldes to Mayors: A History of Leadership in Albuquerque‘ and is meant to tell the broader story of leadership throughout the city. The mural on the 11th floor of City Hall displays the history of who has led the city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRQE News 13

APS: Shooting threat that forced Wilson Stadium evacuation not credible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says the shooting threat that prompted an evacuation at Wilson Stadium last week was not credible. The game between Manzano and Sandia High was in the second quarter last Thursday when the Albuquerque Police Department announced it had received a ‘credible shooting threat.’ The teams ran to the locker […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash flips pickup truck at Lead Ave., Stanford Dr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were on the scene of yet another crash in the Lead-Coal corridor on Monday night. The crash left a pickup truck upside down. Just a half a block to the east, a memorial to a driver who died along the stretch a couple of weeks ago can be seen. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS hires 70 people to help with labor shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says it hired 70 people to help with the district’s labor shortage. The new hires include teachers, food workers, bus drivers, custodians and educational assistants. The district is planning on holding a career fair on Wednesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Mexico Workforce […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: City’s youth programs back to pre-pandemic levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s youth programming has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The city’s State of the Summer report found that more than 30,000 kids participated in programs over the summer, as the city brought back in-person programs with continued COVID-19 safety measures. That number is up nearly 30% from 2020, and even […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local gun advocacy group speaks out after violent weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a violent Halloween weekend in the Albuquerque metro; five people were shot and killed, most of them at Halloween parties. A gun advocacy group says that now is not the time to let your teens or even young adults go to parties in Albuquerque. Shots were fired at multiple parties […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Final early voting numbers released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 127,000 New Mexicans have made their voices heard in Tuesday’s election. The Secretary of State’s Office released the final early voting tallies on Monday, showing more than 71,000 Democrats and 40,000 Republicans have cast their ballots. More than 15,000 either declined to state a party or had registered for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS releases video of deadly Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque school district has just released video of a deadly school shooting. The video shows 13-year-old Juan Saucedo shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove during lunch at Washington Middle School in August. Related coverage Family, friends honor Washington Middle School student Bennie Hargrove at funeral School shooting suspect to stay in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
826
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy