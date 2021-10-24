Roswell UFO water tank makes it into contest calendar
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell’s UFO water tower design will soon be gaining recognition in a calendar. The city’s bright green and white tank featuring a UFO placed 9th out of 300 entries from the United States and Canada.
That means the city’s design will be featured in the 2022 water tank calendar published by protective coating manufacturer Tnemec. Las Cruces, Red River, and Clovis’ water tower designs were also part of the contest but did not place this year.
