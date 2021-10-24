Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup pits two teams searching for their footing. Both the 49ers and Colts maintain playoff aspirations, but early-season stumbles have put them behind the pack. San Francisco is expected to have a healthy -- or at least healthier -- Jimmy Garoppolo under center. That should ultimately prove to be good news for the skill position players in this offense, particularly the pass-catchers. Indianapolis, meanwhile, could be dealing with a depleted wide receiver corps once again with Parris Campbell (foot) hitting IR and T.Y. Hilton (quad) missing early week practice time. All things considered, we have an intriguing matchup for DFS purposes and are ready to put together our FanDuel single-game lineup.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO