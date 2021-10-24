CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms, high wind gusts likely Sunday-Monday

By Mike Janssen
WGN TV
WGN TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather will be a major player across...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 40s with sunny conditions

Today: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. WNW 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and the entire Midwest. High: 45. Tonight: Partly cloudy & frosty. W 5-10 mph. Low 29 outlying areas could be in the upper teens and low 20s. Wednesday: Partly sunny and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chilly Wednesday full of sun on the way

Tonight: Partly cloudy & frosty. W 5-10 mph. Low 29 outlying areas could be in the upper teens and low 20s. Wednesday: Partly sunny and a bit colder. NW 5-10 mph. High: 43. Extended outlook has us in this unseasonably chilly spell through most of the work week. We warm up towards the weekend. It’s been 214 days since we’ve seen a temperature at or below freezing at O’Hare Airport. Normal high/low for the beginning of November is 55/40. By the end of this month it’s 42/29.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Is it possible during a rain that it can be very foggy at the same time?

I just moved to Chicago from the Phoenix, Arizona area. Is it possible during a rain that it can be very foggy at the same time?. Fog often accompanies rain in the central and east portions of the United States, and also in the coastal Pacific northwest. Rain, especially long duration rain not associated with thunderstorms, greatly moistens the air. Even though fog might not be present at the initiation of the rain, the air gradually becomes moist enough to produce fog. But if the surface air is very dry, as it often is in desert areas and much of the West, rain, especially thunderstorm rain, will frequently not be accompanied by fog. Dense fog can accompany rain in the winter when the ground is snow-covered, and the temperature and dew point climb above 32 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy