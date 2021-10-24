CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow, IL

Dow, S&P 500 Close at Records Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, Tesla Jumps 12% to Top $1 Trillion

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks rose to record highs on Monday as investors prepared for a major week of earnings from heavyweight tech companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.13 points, or 0.18%, to 35,741.15 for another record close. The S&P 500 rose 0.47% for its own record high of 4,566.48. The tech-heavy...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dow, IL
Local
Illinois Business
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Nasdaq Composite#Morgan Stanley#Hertz#Alphabet#Caterpillar#Coca Cola#Boeing#Mcdonald#Exxon Mobil#Chevron
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 rises to another record on strong earnings, Dow gains 130 points

The S&P 500 rose to a record high on Tuesday — ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision — as strong corporate earnings gave investors confidence in a year-end rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.79 points to 36,052.63 to close at a record. The S&P 500 added 0.4% to 4,630.66, closing at an all-time high. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to 15,6449.60. This is the third session in a row that all three major averages closed at a record.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Close at Record Highs Again Amid Strong Earnings

Stocks scored another hat trick Tuesday, with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all closing at record highs, as investors looked to the start of today's Federal Reserve policy meeting while sifting through the latest corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 138 points, or 0.39%, 36,052,...
STOCKS
honknews.com

S&P 500 Records New Highs, Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs ahead of key retail earnings reports. Unexpectedly, from a pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 has already doubled. An analysis of S&P 500 Global data by CNBC found that the 100% rebound is the fastest since WWII.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy