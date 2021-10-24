CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP Top Stories October 24 P

swiowanewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for Sunday, October 24th: Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

Biden: China, Russia make 'big mistake' missing COP26

President Joe Biden contrasts the U.S. posture of leading several major initiatives at the COP 26 climate summit with those of Russia and China, who did not send their leaders to Glasgow. Biden called that "big mistake." (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Forbes

Biden Is Trouncing Trump’s Stock Markets Where It Matters

The Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at record levels on Friday. This occurred even while two of the largest companies in the world, Apple. and Amazon, saw their stocks drop 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The markets are climbing the proverbial “wall of worry”...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Dems#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The left-wing cable ratings decline is real

Former President Donald Trump's absence from the White House has done a real number on left-wing cable news networks. The post-Trump ratings implosion has never been as glaring as it was this week, following the release of Nielsen Media Research’s year-over-year ratings for the month of October. The bad news...
POTUS
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Protest Sudan Coup Outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Earlier this week, the military of the African nation of the Sudan staged a coup, taking control of the country. On Saturday, in San Francisco and around the world, Sudanese nationals and supporters protested the action, demanding civilian rule. They arrived at San Francisco’s city hall to protest what is nothing less than a political double-cross. In 2019, a populist uprising deposed longtime dictator, Omar al Bashir. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, the revolutionaries cut a deal with the military to share power until this November, when the country would convert to civilian rule. But, on Monday, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
swiowanewssource.com

Epik High blast back with 'Face ID'

Tablo of hip hop outfit Epik High talks about the trio's metaverse-inspired single, "Face ID." (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/02302a9df5ea40fbb668d7095dafad4a.
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

The spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians has given his formal blessing to a shrine that will replace a small parish church destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
RELIGION
swiowanewssource.com

China's flooded farms face climate woes

China is the world's largest contributor to global warming, but meanwhile China's people are already suffering the brunt of climate change. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/88bef37c745d4e57a8c786eee4b69f59.
ENVIRONMENT
Joy 107.1

The Good News Report: Michelle Obama, Facebook, $88 Million

No matter what the main headlines might say there is always good news to report. You can catch the Good News Report daily on The Stowe Show at 10AM. Here are Stowe’s Top 5 Good News Reports of the week! 5. – $88 MILLION TO BE PAID TO VICTIMS’ FAMILIES IN SOUTH CAROLINA CHURCH SHOOTING: […]
POLITICS
swiowanewssource.com

In Iowa, Pence predicts ‘great conservative comeback’

IOWA CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence sidestepped a question Monday about his presidential ambition but predicted a “great conservative comeback” that will lead Republican majorities up and down the ticket in the 2022 midterm elections. Rather than speculate about who the GOP nominee for president will be, Pence...
IOWA STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Pence urges University of Iowa students to ‘stand for freedom’

IOWA CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence challenged University of Iowa students to “stand for freedom” and against the cancel culture and woke-ism that is the President Joe Biden’s “order of the day.”. “Stand on the ramparts for freedom,” Pence told an audience of about 700 Monday evening. “Be...
IOWA CITY, IA
swiowanewssource.com

Yahoo is latest foreign tech firm to leave China

Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology company in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy