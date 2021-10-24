CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon shooting in Humboldt Park injures man, woman

By Kelly Davis
WGN News
WGN News
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — A shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park seriously injured two people.

According to police, just before 1 p.m., a man and woman were in a vehicle on the 100 block of N. Kedzie, just north of Washington, when shots rang.

The vehicle eventually crashed near the 3200 block of W. Chicago.

Ambulances transported both victims to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the arm, police said.

No offenders are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

WGN News

Man shot to death in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO — A man in his 30s was shot to death in the city’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was found on the ground with one gunshot wound to the torso at approximately 12:55 a.m. in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue. The man was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Federal authorities unveil charges against Chicago gang accused of 19 murders

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities announced conspiracy charges Monday against a Chicago gang faction accused of 19 murders over two decades. An indictment alleged 13 members of the “Wicked Town” faction of the Traveling Vice Lords gang were responsible for 19 murders, 19 attempted murders and several armed robberies and assaults back to at least July 2000.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

West Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a man approximately 50 years old and a 39-year-old man were standing outside in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 6:53 a.m. when a gunman inside a white sedan opened fire in the direction of the two men.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pedestrian killed on Eisenhower Expressway: police

CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police. Police said troopers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian just after 4:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie Avenue. The pedestrian was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

22-year-old woman shot to death in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was outside in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street just after 10:25 a.m. when another woman began to fire shots in her direction. The 22-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police. Police said a grey Dodge Charger was traveling northbound in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 11:38 p.m. when it struck the driver side […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 1 injured in traffic crash on I-57

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was injured in a car crash on I-57 near 127th Street early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Police said troopers responded to a car crash near 127th Street on I-57 southbound just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered two people with injuries. One […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Death of 1-month-old girl in Forest Glen under police investigation

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the death of a 1-month old girl who was found unresponsive in a Forest Glen home Friday morning, according to police. Police said Viviana Hernandez was found unresponsive in bed with her mother at approximately 6 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of West Catalpa Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
