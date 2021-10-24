Afternoon shooting in Humboldt Park injures man, woman

CHICAGO — A shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park seriously injured two people.

According to police, just before 1 p.m., a man and woman were in a vehicle on the 100 block of N. Kedzie, just north of Washington, when shots rang.

The vehicle eventually crashed near the 3200 block of W. Chicago.

Ambulances transported both victims to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the arm, police said.

No offenders are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

