Golf

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 9 days ago

wtop.com

golfmagic.com

WATCH: Phil Mickelson forgets PGA Tour Champions woes by getting hole-in-one

Phil Mickelson is an entertainer and he will continue to thrill and dazzle until the day he finally has to call it quits. Lefty had an interesting weekend on the PGA Tour Champions when he signed for some rather high scores. Two quadruple bogey nines even had the commentators ribbing...
GOLF
FakeTeams

Zozo Championship: PGA Tour Expert Picks

Purse: $10mm ($1.8MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Patrick Cantlay (-23) Opened in 1965 and located in Chiba Japan, this course has hosted the Zozo Championship since its inception in 2019. It is a par 72 stretching 7,224 yards with a 70 course rating a slope rating of 110. The course has a number of mature trees running along most fairways. It runs fairly flat with a fair amount of bunkers and lakes layered on the sides. The conditions run favorable for some low scores as long as players avoid the bunkers which can mask most of the greens. This course has hosted a handful of notable tournaments in history including a PGA Championship, the Japan Airlines Open, and the Japan Open Golf Championships.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Phil Mickelson is playing in the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, but isn't all in yet on senior tour

At the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first leg of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, Phil Mickelson will make his first defending start on the PGA Tour Champions. Despite winning the Constellation Furyk & Friends two weeks ago for Lefty's third win in four starts on the Champions tour, the 51-year-old isn't planning on going all-in yet on his quest to overtake Bernhard Langer's title of the senior circuit's G.O.A.T.
GOLF
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
David Duke
Person
Ernie Els
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Jim Furyk realized the PGA Tour Champions was 'where I wanted to be'

RICHMOND, Va. — Last year Jim Furyk was anxious to give the PGA Tour Champions a shot. He picked his first two starts strategically. First up in August 2020 was the Ally Challenge in Michigan because he loved the golf course, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, former host of the PGA Tour’s Buick Open (which Furyk won in 2003). Next up was the Pure Insurance Championship, an easy choice because as he said, “everyone likes going to Pebble Beach.”
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ahead of his PGA Tour Champions title defense, Phil Mickelson says driving accuracy is irrelevant: 'I look at longest'

RICHMOND, Va. — Do you think driving accuracy is important? Phil Mickelson sure doesn’t. When the 51-year-old Lefty won the Constellation Furyk and Friends earlier this month for his third PGA Tour Champions win in just his fourth start (Fred Couples is the only other player to do so in 2010), he was 81st in driving accuracy.
RICHMOND, VA
chatsports.com

Bernhard Langer, 64, wins No. 42; oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history

RICHMOND, Va. — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for...
GOLF
#Pga Tour Champions#Rocco Mediate#Par
Birmingham Star

Golf Glance: PGA Tour returns to Japan; Champions begin playoffs

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: The CJ Cup @ Summit (Rory McIlroy) THIS WEEK: Zozo Championship, Chiba Perfecture, Japan, Oct. 21-24 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club (Par 70, 7,041 yards) Purse: $9.95M (Winner:...
GOLF
abc17news.com

Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions’ playoff opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings. Steve Flesch was a stroke back. Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer, the 2017 winner in Richmond, was three strokes back at 66 with Bob Estes, Stephen Ames, Doug Barron and Matt Gogel. Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot 71, making a double bogey in the par-3 fourth.
RICHMOND, VA
texastech.com

Aberg in 15th at PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg is at 2-under-par and tied for 15th, while former Red Raider Mito Pereira is at 2-over (T63) at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Aberg, who is playing as an amateur with a sponsor's exemption, completed 17 holes on Thursday before play was suspended due to darkness in his first PGA Tour round.
GOLF
Golf
Sports
CBS Sports

2021 Bermuda Championship scores, grades: Lucas Herbert wins by one to pick up first PGA Tour victory

Lucas Herbert was the perfect archetype for this week's Bermuda Championship field. Good player, decent world ranking, solid career to date but no wins on the PGA Tour. He's no longer the perfect archetype for this field because he is no longer winless on the PGA Tour. He took care of that by winning by one Sunday over Patrick Reed and Danny Lee in just his 20th start on the Tour.
GOLF
chatsports.com

PGA Tour Champions releases 2022 schedule with record annual purse

The PGA Tour Championship announced on Tuesday its 2022 schedule. The calendar of events consists of 28 tournaments, including 25 in the regular season and three playoff events. There is one new tournament in the lineup, the ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas, April 22-24. There are also three international venues,...
IRVING, TX
Variety

Filmax Nabs Global Rights to Severiano Ballesteros Doc ‘Seve: One Man Army,’ Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Spanish indie sales outfit Filmax has scooped the international rights to “Seve: One Man Army,” a new feature-length documentary about legendary Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros, arguably the top golfer of his era and a Spanish icon on and off the course. Filmax will be shopping the title at this year’s American Film Market. Currently available on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, the documentary is directed by Hugo Stuven (“Solo”) and produced by Luis Velo and Guillermo Gomez, co-producers on the Amazon Original documentary series “The Challenge: ETA,” Netflix’s docu-series “La Linea: Shadow of the Narco,” in addition to another sports-themed...
GOLF

