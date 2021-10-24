PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

Purse: $10mm ($1.8MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Patrick Cantlay (-23) Opened in 1965 and located in Chiba Japan, this course has hosted the Zozo Championship since its inception in 2019. It is a par 72 stretching 7,224 yards with a 70 course rating a slope rating of 110. The course has a number of mature trees running along most fairways. It runs fairly flat with a fair amount of bunkers and lakes layered on the sides. The conditions run favorable for some low scores as long as players avoid the bunkers which can mask most of the greens. This course has hosted a handful of notable tournaments in history including a PGA Championship, the Japan Airlines Open, and the Japan Open Golf Championships.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO