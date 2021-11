PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — The 16th-ranked Providence College Friars defeated the University of Connecticut Huskies, 2-1, on Saturday, October 23 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Junior Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) opened the scoring when he blasted a shot from outside the box on the left side that deflected off the cross bar and then off the back of the goalie at 55:26. UConn evened the game at 1-1 when Okem Chime converted on a side volley from in front of the net at 68:53. With 3:41 remaining in the game, Kevin Vang (Cranston, R.I.) redirected a pass into the lower left side of the net to give the Friars their ninth win of the season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO