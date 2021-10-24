Local lost dog reunited with owner after 7 months

(WKBN) — A dog has been safely returned to its owner after being missing for seven months.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page, Sparkles was reported missing March 21.

Sparkles had slipped his collar and had no identification on him, according to the post. The post noted someone had found him around the same time but did not report the dog as found to the dog warden until a few days ago.

After looking in their lost dog book, the dog warden called his owner immediately.

