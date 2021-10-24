CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local lost dog reunited with owner after 7 months

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020yF1_0cbO5XsF00

(WKBN) — A dog has been safely returned to its owner after being missing for seven months.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page, Sparkles was reported missing March 21.

‘We never forget what we lost’: Youngstown memorial honors those lost to COVID-19

Sparkles had slipped his collar and had no identification on him, according to the post. The post noted someone had found him around the same time but did not report the dog as found to the dog warden until a few days ago.

After looking in their lost dog book, the dog warden called his owner immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Lifestyle
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
Mahoning County, OH
Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
Youngstown, OH
Pets & Animals
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy